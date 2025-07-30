Added a new batch of equipment and adjusted equipment stats.

Enemies in some levels will carry equipment, which has a chance to drop upon their death.

Adjusted dropped materials and their drop rates.

The map editor now includes a new "Equipment Preset" function, allowing equipment schemes to be set for units.

The \[Dash] skill of \[Freight Figure] can now push targets with \[Size] 3.

The duration of the \[Adhesion] effect has been adjusted to 2 rounds.

Updated avatars, shop icons, original art, and battlefield sidebar portraits for some units.

Adjusted enemy layouts, map layouts, and level rewards for certain levels.

Modified some upgrade options for \[Fierce Minion] and \[Cog Horde].

Revamped the \[Preparation] interface and equipment details interface.

Added new UI prompts for multi-grid occupying equipment.

Added a new UI interface for equipment with set effects.

Added idle and attack animations for some objects.

Adjusted the parabolic indicators of some skills in battles.

Added a function to view equipment effects in the unit details list on the battlefield.

Added skill descriptions for some status-type skills.