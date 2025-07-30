New Features/Modifications
Added a new batch of equipment and adjusted equipment stats.
Enemies in some levels will carry equipment, which has a chance to drop upon their death.
Adjusted dropped materials and their drop rates.
The map editor now includes a new "Equipment Preset" function, allowing equipment schemes to be set for units.
The \[Dash] skill of \[Freight Figure] can now push targets with \[Size] 3.
The duration of the \[Adhesion] effect has been adjusted to 2 rounds.
Updated avatars, shop icons, original art, and battlefield sidebar portraits for some units.
Adjusted enemy layouts, map layouts, and level rewards for certain levels.
Modified some upgrade options for \[Fierce Minion] and \[Cog Horde].
Revamped the \[Preparation] interface and equipment details interface.
Added new UI prompts for multi-grid occupying equipment.
Added a new UI interface for equipment with set effects.
Added idle and attack animations for some objects.
Adjusted the parabolic indicators of some skills in battles.
Added a function to view equipment effects in the unit details list on the battlefield.
Added skill descriptions for some status-type skills.
Adjusted equipment categories, refresh probabilities, and refresh quantities in "Trading".
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where the save function sometimes failed to correctly store player units and equipment data.
Fixed the problem where the \[Theo Field] skill could not immune to the \[Vulnerable] effect.
Fixed the game freeze caused by not following the process in the initial level.
Fixed the loss of battlefield UI after casting some skills.
Fixed the occasional issue where attacking objects did not consume resources.
Fixed the problem where the cursor would not display when opening the information interface for the first time in battle.
Addressed the problem where multi - condition status effects were not properly removed at the end of the turn.
