30 July 2025 Build 19412991 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features/Modifications

  • Added a new batch of equipment and adjusted equipment stats.

  • Enemies in some levels will carry equipment, which has a chance to drop upon their death.

  • Adjusted dropped materials and their drop rates.

  • The map editor now includes a new "Equipment Preset" function, allowing equipment schemes to be set for units.

  • The \[Dash] skill of \[Freight Figure] can now push targets with \[Size] 3.

  • The duration of the \[Adhesion] effect has been adjusted to 2 rounds.

  • Updated avatars, shop icons, original art, and battlefield sidebar portraits for some units.

  • Adjusted enemy layouts, map layouts, and level rewards for certain levels.

  • Modified some upgrade options for \[Fierce Minion] and \[Cog Horde].

  • Revamped the \[Preparation] interface and equipment details interface.

  • Added new UI prompts for multi-grid occupying equipment.

  • Added a new UI interface for equipment with set effects.

  • Added idle and attack animations for some objects.

  • Adjusted the parabolic indicators of some skills in battles.

  • Added a function to view equipment effects in the unit details list on the battlefield.

  • Added skill descriptions for some status-type skills.

  • Adjusted equipment categories, refresh probabilities, and refresh quantities in "Trading".

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the save function sometimes failed to correctly store player units and equipment data.

  • Fixed the problem where the \[Theo Field] skill could not immune to the \[Vulnerable] effect.

  • Fixed the game freeze caused by not following the process in the initial level.

  • Fixed the loss of battlefield UI after casting some skills.

  • Fixed the occasional issue where attacking objects did not consume resources.

  • Fixed the problem where the cursor would not display when opening the information interface for the first time in battle.

  • Addressed the problem where multi - condition status effects were not properly removed at the end of the turn.

Changed files in this update

