Hey Hoteliers,



We've just released a small update for Hotel Architect including a bunch of small fixes and even more new animations!



Check out everything included in our latest update below:

Some more new animations for activities!

Guests can now enjoy facial masks in the spa - Because nothing says “relaxation” like cucumber slices and clay!

Fruit is now up for grabs at snack tables in the spa and conference zones and you can see guests eating it!

Fixes & Tweaks

Waiters have learned to stay in their lane! They’ll now only fetch drinks and cutlery from their assigned restaurant zone. No more wandering waiters on a quest for knives and forks!

Elevator placement now shows which way the entrance faces.

Fixed a material delivery issue with the construction workers on the New York location, when a truck blocks Lot 3 as the vehicle is too long.

The New York objective “25 staff hired for 5 days” now shows your current streak for progress tracking.

That weirdly cursed “Sunbather” objective in German, that somehow kept creeping in? It’s finally been exorcised and will show the correct translation.

New York visuals got a little more of a polish surrounding your hotels.

Weekly challenge winners updated in the main menu! Congrats to those who created the nightmare hotels!

Plus, a bunch of minor fixes that we won’t bore you with (but they matter, we promise).



Thanks for all your feedback and support. Keep building, keep dreaming, and enjoy watching your guests with their cucumber slice and clay pamper sessions!

— The Hotel Architect Team