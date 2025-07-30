After a year in Early Access, I'm excited to announce that v1.0 of Containment Initiative 2 is now available! I'd like to thank all of the players that helped shape the game by giving feedback during this period, as well as those who suffered through and reported the many bugs that were found.

This update mainly contains a large number of bug fixes and includes quite a few quality of life changes as well. There are still plenty of features that I would like to add, so please stop by the forums or the Discord to let me know what you'd like to see added to the game next.

Features/Changes:

-PC player will now join the VR player in the main menu when they have selected their weapons/perks

-Replaced crafting icons with new versions

-Added footsteps for the VR player character(These only play if they are playing solo)

-Made some improvements to the way music transitions work(Explore/Fight)

-Added an in game cursor image

-Infected will now be more likely to drop ammo if the player is running low

Fixes:

-Toned down spawn rate on runners before the Emerald creek relay is active

-Runner spawning will sometimes take a break to allow the player to gather resources

-Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes get stuck in place and couldn't find a new position to wander to

-Fixed some issues with zombie ragdolls that should reduce the occurrence of them flying away when shot

-Added a collider on a stair railing in Emerald Creek

-Added an extra collider to a potential boundary break in Emerald Creek

-Fixed a bug where a tester's name was mysteriously removed from the credits

-Fixed a bug that could cause a crash in Market. Fast zombie spawn logic could sometimes be unable to find a valid spawn point if the player stood in a certain location.

-Fixed issue with PC player not being able to press buttons on Generator or supply drop crate

-Fixed an issue where the VR player couldn't use their gun to press the button on supply crates

-Fixed a few visual glitches with level geometry on PD and Bridge

-Fixed issue with the mouse disabling the active button when using a controller

-Increased the distance that the advanced mutants spawn roar can be heard

-Fixed a few loot occlusion issues on Bridge

-Added some detail to the PC player weapon selection menu

-Reorganized buttons in this menu to make more sense

-Fixed bug where the PC player could grab weapons from the supply drops before they opened

-Made a change that should prevent the PC player from being moved(boosted into the air) by crates/gas cans

-Added a few colliders to objects in the main menu

-Tweaked a menu button images

-Fixed an issue in the main menu where the player could escape the loading box

-Fixed a lightmap issue for PC player in main menu

-Turned off sprinting noise whenever co-op is turned on

-Adjusted colliders on all loot items to ensure they can be picked up while they are in any orientation

-Added a null check to a script that runs during the intro to prevent a possible crash

-Fixed occlusion issues in Emerald Creek

-Fixed issue where snap/smooth turn could break when toggling them in the main menu

-Removed axe from holster adjustment preview

-Fixed nav mesh issue in Police Department

-Fixed lightmap issue in police department

-Toned down sprint breathing sound

-Fixed a bug where the PC player grabbing the blue keycard would not spawn the keycard near the scanner as it should

-Fixed a bug where UI input from the PC player wasn't working on a few levels

-Made some changes to item pickup detection for PC player. Should fix a bug where sometimes items couldn't be picked up

-Added a message to let the player know that the game is being saved when they click 'Quit Game'

-Fixed a bug on Emerald Creek where sometimes the flock of birds would disappear

Containment Initiative 2: Recon

In other news, I recently released the Meta Quest port of CI2. If you want to play the single player experience on the go, then you can check it out here: https://www.meta.com/experiences/containment-initiative-2-recon/10024621434269975/

Once again, I'd like to thank you for your support and I look forward to hearing your suggestions regarding what you'd like to see added to the game over the coming months and years.

Thanks for playing!

-CIDev