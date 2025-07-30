Hello, fellow motel owners.

Thank you for your patience during the long wait for this update.



I sincerely apologize for the delay, it shouldn’t have taken this long. Unfortunately, I suffered an injury in May that required surgery. I had to wait a month for and finally had the surgery in June. Since then, I’ve been focusing on recovery and was mostly confined to bed for nearly a month.

Despite these challenges, I’ve continued working on the game whenever I was able to, and I’m happy to say the update is now complete. I truly appreciate your understanding and support during this time, it means the world to us.

Please rest assured that we never abandon any of our games, and we’re committed to bringing you more unique content in the future.

Let’s get into the details of this update:

You can access the Room Editor from your tool wheel.

You can now move built rooms around.

You can destroy any built room and recycle its furniture and supplies to use them again.

You can also assign custom room numbers to built rooms.

A mouse Y-axis inversion option has been added to the Settings menu.

The room editor is fairly new, if you encounter any bugs, please let us know via the forum or our Discord. You can also send the save file to onesliceofpizzagames@gmail.com, we will solve it for you. Thank you.



One Slice of Pizza Games