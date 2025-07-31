 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19412559 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to present a new Modding Support Update!

🛠️ What’s New for Modding?


- A Mods folder is now automatically created when launching the game for the first time – making mod installation easier than ever.
- All detected mods are now listed in the log.txt for better transparency.
- If a level fails to load, you’ll now see a clear error message via popup instead of falling endlessly through the void.
- Mods can no longer overwrite each other – mod conflicts like this should be a thing of the past.

The newest Modding SDK can be found here: \[GitHub](https://github.com/SimuverseInteractive/SubwaySim2-ModdingSDK)

Heads-up:
If your mods include custom classes (e.g. Signals, DataTables, etc.), you may need to make some small adjustments in Blueprints to ensure they work correctly after this update. More details can be found on Discord.

🎉 U-Bahn Sim Berlin – Update


Alongside this update, a new sneak-peek version of U-Bahn Sim Berlin is being released. Thanks to thorough testing and great teamwork, we were able to fix additional bugs, making the modding experience even smoother. Be sure to check out this fantastic project!

⚠️ Known Issue:


Mods currently don’t work with the Epic Games version of SubwaySim 2 and will cause the game to crash. We're actively working on a fix and appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Changed files in this update

