Welcome to the Open Beta for Eyes of Hellfire. This is just a snapshot of the many, MANY, changes we’ve made since the Closed Beta back in May. We’ve nothing but gratitude for the support folks have shown us along the way!

Check out our major patch notes below.



New in the Open Beta Build

No idea how to play? Wonder no more! Single-player Tutorial is now available on initial boot-up and in the main menu.

Spicy new combat system ! We overhauled it all!

New Curses! Curse of the Helpless and Curse of the Connoisseur are now in game.

New Curse intro at the start of the game - choose from two curses (just don’t tell anyone you’re the Eyes of Hellfire).

Get those “Relics”. New powerful items to find (just make sure you get ‘em before your mates).

Change up your deck: New cards to be found in the Ruins and across the lodge

Horrifying new monsters and some other… creatures… too.

Speaking of Monsters... They are now rebalanced and there should be fewer pesky living paintings. The shroud might have a surprise for nearby players.

Expanded Scenario with new terrifying cutscenes … Player beware!

New offers ! The Host will let you know…

I choose you: New character select screen (and you can hear what they sound like)

Here’s what you need to do: Objective progression with sound triggers and visual cues

What did they say?! All characters are now FULLY VOICED!

The Host is ever present, with legendary Irish actor Liam Cunningham taking on the role. Keep an eye out for his iconic laugh.

Want to share something? No problem: You can now drop inventory items for other players to pick up. Ability to drop and pick up item cards, quest objects, and relics.

New puzzles and frescos in-game and key puzzle solutions are randomised!

Puzzle solutions and clues go INTO your journal for easy referencing.

Say hello to the Burning Man (Believe us, you’ll know when you see him).

Allow punching other players when you are corrupted.. Not that you would… riiight?

AOE attacks from enemies and… some inanimate objects. Trust us, don’t let it get the “drop” on you.

Back to the start: You can now return to main menu from end game.

Get around the lodge: Movement changes : Right click and WASD only.

Big improvements in reconnection: If a player is disconnected and the lobby host is still in game, the player should be able to reconnect and play normally (Players will be held in a waiting space if others are in The Gathering).

Less “eerie silence”. If you know, you know.



Oh, and we, of course, fixed a truckload of other bugs too!

Tips: