Hello CEOs! 🤗

This update is short because most of our time went into mapping out the next phase of development based on your feedback and suggestions. We will share the finalised roadmap with you next week. In the meantime, we still squeezed in a few fixes and tweaks.

Gameplay Improvements

Separated the Recipe tutorial into two clear steps for adding and removing ingredients so no one gets stuck.

Adjusted the opacity of Tier 2 and Tier 3 overlays to make highlighted research beneath easier to see.

Changed the out-of-cash popup to spell out exactly what went wrong and what to do next.

Increased Saudi Arabia’s starting GDP value to 5 for better balance.

Added safety checks when the game tries to load a record that no longer exists, preventing rare save-file errors.

Improved the localisation updater so it refreshes all tables faster and with fewer hiccups.

Updated main-menu tooltips so every label now matches its translated text.

Bug Fixes

Feedback tutorial link with arrow is now far more obvious and cannot be missed.

Timed Profit Goal now measures profit earned within a single day, not the cumulative total.

Fixed a rare crash when loading missing database records.

That is all for this week. Thanks for playing and keep the comments coming; they drive our plans. See you next Saturday with the full development roadmap.

Live long and prosper 👋

Team Visionaries