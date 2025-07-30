Hello, players!

Patch me if you can now officially supports Japanese! 🥰🎉

We are thrilled to bring our game closer to Japanese players. This Japanese patch is not just a language addition but a precious step made possible by your passion and love.

We were particularly moved to hear through the gaming news site AUTOMATON (オートマトン) that our player community has grown significantly. Your support and enthusiasm are a tremendous source of strength for us! We hope this Japanese patch allows you to enjoy the game’s story and world more deeply and conveniently.

AUTOMATON News by Shion Kaneko

We will continue to listen to your voices and strive to deliver amazing experiences. Thank you sincerely for joining us on the journey of Patch me if you can!

Sincerely,

Ah Shot Chu.