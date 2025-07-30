FEATURES
- Save system function
- Feedback form in main menu (please send us your feedback!)
- New dialogue SFX for each character
- Optional story dialogue (after completing level 2 and speaking to Eon)
TWEAKS
- Collider fixes for the tutorial, level 1-2 and certain assets
- Updated Eon's 3D model
- Shop items after Level 1 are free and purchasable! Players must buy the item in order to proceed.
- Rearranged hotbar items in order of unlock sequence.
- Enemy footsteps sfx should overlap less
- Updated cafeteria with some new NPCs
- Adjusted sfx timing of the Soul ability's summoning animation
BUGFIXES
- Back button in the level selection menu should behave accordingly
- Able to earn time vials from ratings
- Fixed character outline disappearing.
- Fixed the trap highlight not showing while selling traps
- Fixed the trap highlight staying on traps after switching away from upgrade mode
