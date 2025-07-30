 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19412386 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Save system function
  • Feedback form in main menu (please send us your feedback!)
  • New dialogue SFX for each character
  • Optional story dialogue (after completing level 2 and speaking to Eon)


TWEAKS

  • Collider fixes for the tutorial, level 1-2 and certain assets
  • Updated Eon's 3D model
  • Shop items after Level 1 are free and purchasable! Players must buy the item in order to proceed.
  • Rearranged hotbar items in order of unlock sequence.
  • Enemy footsteps sfx should overlap less
  • Updated cafeteria with some new NPCs
  • Adjusted sfx timing of the Soul ability's summoning animation


BUGFIXES

  • Back button in the level selection menu should behave accordingly
  • Able to earn time vials from ratings
  • Fixed character outline disappearing.
  • Fixed the trap highlight not showing while selling traps
  • Fixed the trap highlight staying on traps after switching away from upgrade mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 2447021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link