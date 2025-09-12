 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19412357 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after save data taken under certain specific conditions was loaded
  • Various minor fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3380521
Windows 64-bit Depot 3380522
Windows DLC 3452830 Depot 3452830
