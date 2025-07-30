Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where jump mark triggering was abnormal while Agents were flying

Fixed an issue where jump clouds could disappear immediately after generation if there were too many of them (in fairness, you folks had already mentioned there were too many jump mechanics)

Fixed an issue where some enemies lost their flying ability when escaping within the shop room

Fixed an issue where the flying status was not working correctly after teleporting back to the landing area following challenge failure

Beta Branch Shenanigans

Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas

Yo, sup Nerds. It’s another day and another bunchof patch notes. We’re focused on getting some things prepped in the background as we’ll have some bigger news coming for you soon™ - so keep your eyes peeled for that in the next couple of weeks.Other than that, it’s been great to see so many of you continuing to jump into the Abyss within our Early Access period and we still can’t thank you enough for the incredible feedback. Please do keep it coming over on Discord, Steam and anywhere you can shove it.So, 7.30 – not just the 30th of July, what do we have today in this bumper huge mega-size update?Wowsers that was a lot of flying mechanic fixes. Maybe we should just have removed the flying mechanic?As ever, a quick reminder that if you’d like faster access to fixes, additions, improvements and other improvements, you can join the Beta Branch. To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to:And selecting the Beta Branch from the drop-down menu.Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.