Bug Fixes:
Fixed Lumen lighting issue in habitat corridors that made them appear much darker than intended.
Fixed an issue where destroying an airlock wouldn’t update connected room walls.
Fixed a bug where shooting with the Seeker weapon didn’t decrease its charge.
Fixed an issue causing vehicles to move extremely slowly after undocking at high framerates.
Fixed a bug where, after teleporting vehicles, the Repair and Charge Stations wouldn’t function.
Resolved high memory usage crashes causing fatal errors.
Fixed an issue allowing Seeker Laser Weapon T3-T4 to be installed incorrectly (rebuilding the Seeker will fix existing cases).
Fixed a bug where deconstructing a T2 Asteroid Miner didn’t return the Pyrolite.
Fixed a bug causing players to lose tools from the hotbar if inventory was full when unequipping the backpack.
Fixed an issue where the last checkpoint wouldn’t save correctly in airlocks.
Fixed a bug causing vehicles to remain frozen after warping.
Fixed an issue where the hotbar showed the wrong slot amount after using warp gates.
Fixed a bug causing the Asteroid Miner T2 radius to reset after loading.
Fixed a bug with the auto-save system not working correctly.
Fixed an issue where deconstructing a corridor prevented connected rooms from updating properly.
Fixed a bug causing some important items to keep respawning after loading the game.
Fixed an issue where the Deposit Miner laser VFX didn’t display correctly.
Fixed a vehicle duplication bug in the Docking Station.
Additions:
Steam Deck optimization improvements
Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.
Docking Station improvements.
Reduced the resource cost of the Ancient Gate Arm.
The Scans tab in the logs now displays scans currently in progress.
Added gamepad support for Seeker weapons.
Added a screen resolution setting to the options menu.
Added three new Accessibility options:
- Auto Save Timer
- Auto Save Thumbnails
- Auto Save on Checkpoints
Added a respawn system for Pyrolite Clusters and Blue Crystals after each load.
Various optimization improvements for overall performance.
