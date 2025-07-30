 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19411871
Update notes via Steam Community
Pirates now have a strafe attack, so rather than targeting a specific item, they will fire continually whilst moving over your station. Pirates previously would also always try and board, and grab any scrap in their path, i've now made that a possibility. These changes make pirates a lot more interesting, and dangerous, as they are likely to cause more damage. I may need to balance this further so if you find them to strong do let me know. Oh and do have a new pirate ship graphic for a bit more variety.

Patch notes:-

  • Pirates have a new strafe attack, damaging tiles/items along their path.
  • Pirate scrap collect, dock, and target/strafe attack now set randomly.
  • Fires no longer spread if they are being actively put out.
  • Spread fire chance takes into account co2 levels.
  • Fix: "No asteroid selected for mining" message could appear if mining droid not assigned due to no storage.


Nick

