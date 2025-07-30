Pirates have a new strafe attack, damaging tiles/items along their path.



Pirate scrap collect, dock, and target/strafe attack now set randomly.



Fires no longer spread if they are being actively put out.



Spread fire chance takes into account co2 levels.



Fix: "No asteroid selected for mining" message could appear if mining droid not assigned due to no storage.



Pirates now have a strafe attack, so rather than targeting a specific item, they will fire continually whilst moving over your station. Pirates previously would also always try and board, and grab any scrap in their path, i've now made that a possibility. These changes make pirates a lot more interesting, and dangerous, as they are likely to cause more damage. I may need to balance this further so if you find them to strong do let me know. Oh and do have a new pirate ship graphic for a bit more variety.Patch notes:-Nick