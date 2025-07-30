 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19411673
Update notes via Steam Community

Dynamic Update Announcement:

1. Completed all 5-star hero DLCs

2. Optimized the Flower War event page

3. Adjusted the World Boss battle range (further, avoiding overlap)

4. Fixed the inability to reach areas near the World Boss (avoiding overlap, using long-range attacks)

5. Adjusted the UI for fountains near the World Boss to expand the teleport and healing icons (placed on top) after clicking them to avoid obstructions

6. Further enriched the Hero Profile

7. Added automatic next level after victory in the Wasteland (fully automatic, including skipping, super convenient)

