Hello,
We’ve made the following changes to Oaths of Light:
Fixed a bug that could prevent access to one of Eden’s flashbacks during the main quest.
Thank you for your feedback — it’s greatly appreciated!
30/07/2025 hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
