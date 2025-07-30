 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19411663 Edited 30 July 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

We’ve made the following changes to Oaths of Light:

Fixed a bug that could prevent access to one of Eden’s flashbacks during the main quest.

Thank you for your feedback — it’s greatly appreciated!

