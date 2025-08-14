Hello everyone, with the latest Update 2025.20.09 we’re bringing a lot of improvements, bug fixes, and balancing changes to the game. Thanks to everyone who provided feedback and reported bugs – many of these changes come directly from your input.
Fixes
Corrected database entries
Adjusted tax calculation in Burkina Faso
Fixed issue with city cost rating
Fixed an issue when too many transports existed at once
Fixed a bug that prevented penalty payments
Gameplay Changes
Production and employee growth is no longer linear
Reduced income from high-end contracts
Added more profitable contracts at game start
Adjusted costs across the board
Added difficulty control
Visual Improvements
City tokens now display correctly after loading
Replaced the forest area around Bern
South Sudan’s flag now displays correctly
Adjusted valuation numbers to more understandable values
Balancing
Rebalanced location and transport costs
Increased penalty payments
That’s it for this update! We’re already working on the next patch and look forward to your continued feedback in the forums or on Discord.
Changed files in this update