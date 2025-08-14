Hello everyone, with the latest Update 2025.20.09 we’re bringing a lot of improvements, bug fixes, and balancing changes to the game. Thanks to everyone who provided feedback and reported bugs – many of these changes come directly from your input.

Fixes

Corrected database entries

Adjusted tax calculation in Burkina Faso

Fixed issue with city cost rating

Fixed an issue when too many transports existed at once

Fixed a bug that prevented penalty payments

Gameplay Changes

Production and employee growth is no longer linear

Reduced income from high-end contracts

Added more profitable contracts at game start

Adjusted costs across the board

Added difficulty control

Visual Improvements

City tokens now display correctly after loading

Replaced the forest area around Bern

South Sudan’s flag now displays correctly

Adjusted valuation numbers to more understandable values

Balancing

Rebalanced location and transport costs

Increased penalty payments

That’s it for this update! We’re already working on the next patch and look forward to your continued feedback in the forums or on Discord.