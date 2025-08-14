 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19411602 Edited 14 August 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, with the latest Update 2025.20.09 we’re bringing a lot of improvements, bug fixes, and balancing changes to the game. Thanks to everyone who provided feedback and reported bugs – many of these changes come directly from your input.

Fixes

  • Corrected database entries

  • Adjusted tax calculation in Burkina Faso

  • Fixed issue with city cost rating

  • Fixed an issue when too many transports existed at once

  • Fixed a bug that prevented penalty payments

Gameplay Changes

  • Production and employee growth is no longer linear

  • Reduced income from high-end contracts

  • Added more profitable contracts at game start

  • Adjusted costs across the board

  • Added difficulty control

Visual Improvements

  • City tokens now display correctly after loading

  • Replaced the forest area around Bern

  • South Sudan’s flag now displays correctly

  • Adjusted valuation numbers to more understandable values

Balancing

  • Rebalanced location and transport costs

  • Increased penalty payments

That’s it for this update! We’re already working on the next patch and look forward to your continued feedback in the forums or on Discord.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2055311
