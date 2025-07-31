Version 1.17 has been released

Gameplay wise this is a very small version. It is intended as a public test of the future scripting system, NimbyScript, with the top level logic of path signals and balises now being implemented in NimbyScript rather than the native C++ code. This test was successful in the beta branch and it is now being deployed for all players. NimbyScript will be used for custom signal logic and other functionality in future versions.

But to make this version a little more exciting it includes a couple extra features.

Dynamic braking

Trains are now capable for braking for some dynamic simulation obstacles: (potentially) red signals and other train tails.

When a train is approaching a signal, and it is within braking distance, it will start checking it in advance, and will start braking if it would become a stop signal at that moment in time. To remain compatible with existing saves trains are still capable of unrealistically braking to 0 speed immediately. A future version will expand this capability to also making it possible to reserve the signal in advance (not just checking it) with expanded capabilities in the signal system.

When a train approaches the tail of another train, it is now capable of slowing down and matching the speed of the train in the front. Again to remain compatible the allowed distance for this feature is much shorter than it should be in reality, to reduce the impact on existing saves.

Recolorable UI

It is now possible to change the colors of the UI:

To access the new settings for this feature, go to Options and select Interface.

Alert listing

Alerts can now be viewed in a listing:

All queued alerts are immediately available in the listing, and older alerts are also kept there, past the new alerts and any “missed” alert (shown but not interacted with). There’s a limit of 200 alerts, and they are automatically cleared as new ones are pushed at the front, or you can just clear them manually.