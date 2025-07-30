What, our 2025 roadmap not enough for ya?

Then gear up AND squad up as we drop our 1.1.1 patch!



General fixes/QOL

Made NVG less bright/white.

Ammo case now refills knives, grenades and claymores as well.

Fixed door wedge can make double doors non-interactable.

Fixed Flashing shield; can flash teammates behind or on the sides.

Fixed throwing knives that were floating in the air and couldn't be picked up.

Added texts and icons to invite people to Discord to find a squad.

Remembered zoom level in ACE.

Fixed characters in French localisation.

Corrected claymore orientation and fixed player claymore (expanded trigger zone, civilians don’t trigger them anymore).

Fixed ESC menu then "mission failed popup" two menus.





Mission specific fixes - watch out for spoilers

M2 Power Down: Disabling metal detectors when generator is shutdown.

M4 Deadwire: Made exfil zone bigger.

M6 Chainbreaker: Balancing tweaks: Removed some cameras and one door, electrocution is more permissive when more players are connected. Fixed clients are spawned at last checkpoint when host restarts level from the beginning.

M7 Party Hard: Set proper hostage count to 10.

M10 Ghost Walker: Fixed enemy can’t trigger alarm when handcuffed & other various issues with enemy behavior near alarms. Fixed alarm position information in ACE.

M11 Terminal: Fixed enemies guarding VIP can detonate or shoot even when handcuffed. Moved some props around in M11 to avoid getting stuck on them.



We also want to thank the 200+ squadmates who have left us a review so far! Because of you, we've welcomed many more squadmates into the game. Haven't left a review yet? You can do so via the link below. You can also find squadmates on Discord! Join our server here, choose your loadout and squad UP.

See you in the field,

The Phantom Squad Team.



