Hello, dear farmers!

Over the past few weeks, during offline events like G-Fusion, BilibiliWorld, BitSummit, and Steam Playtest, I’ve received an overwhelming amount of feedback. Thank all 338 players for your dedication and love for the game! Currently, the game has undergone adjustments to its core gameplay as per the development plan.

Such as some new soil.

This update is currently only available for the Chinese version. After testing and ensuring it is basically stable, the English and Japanese versions will be updated. Thank you for your experience and feedback!

Best Regards,

-GameFarmer