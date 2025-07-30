 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19411422 Edited 30 July 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, dear farmers!

Over the past few weeks, during offline events like G-Fusion, BilibiliWorld, BitSummit, and Steam Playtest, I’ve received an overwhelming amount of feedback. Thank all 338 players for your dedication and love for the game! Currently, the game has undergone adjustments to its core gameplay as per the development plan.

Such as some new soil.

This update is currently only available for the Chinese version. After testing and ensuring it is basically stable, the English and Japanese versions will be updated. Thank you for your experience and feedback!

Best Regards,

-GameFarmer

