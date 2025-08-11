As part of our policy of improving all our past titles with the latest engine features and update, we are happy to announce that the game has received the 1.5 version of the engine this Monday, August 11th, 2025.

New units added, such as Stockbridge Militia, Queen’s Rangers, Valley Forge, Warehouses, with corresponding events and cards

Combat System: new feature with specific modifiers now possible for some specific units in specific rounds (e.g. Mortars receive a special bonus when attacking walled fortifications). Also, a naval boarding round has been added (where large ships with numerous crew have an advantage).

Battle List: the participants appear in a popup over the battle location name in the window, allowing examination of the units involved on both sides, quite useful to make later use of battle cards, among other advantages

Movement: Right click move on stack with immobilized units will select only the units that can move (no longer need to split them out of the stack to activate a move)

Retreat: land retreat is now possible if the region contains only camouflaged units of the other sides (they no longer prevent retreat). It is also possible in regions where an unresolved battle is still present (if this is the sole retreat option), in which case retreaters will join the fight (nb: this is the end of the trick of surrounding enemy with unresolved battles)

Combat: combat bonus are capped at -4/+4 (all modifiers of all kinds added) Morale boosters are capped (designer choice, here it is +4) Morale can not exceed 9 (this is max cap, all modifiers from all kinds added)