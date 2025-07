Ahoy! Happy Birthday, Captain Marine Houshou! 🏴‍☠️

To celebrate this special day together with everyone,

all players who play hololive Treasure Mountain by August 13, 2025

will receive 2 Treasure Unlock Tickets to unlock any treasures you haven’t obtained yet!

Add your favorite treasures to your deck and enjoy the game!

Thank you for continuing to support hololive Treasure Mountain!