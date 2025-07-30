Greetings Warlords!

Recently, we have noticed a few violations of the game's rules. Some players have used hacks on the battlefield, others have employed farm bots to level up quickly, and some have spread inappropriate words within the game. All of these actions affect the environment of our entire Conqueror's Blade community.

We hope that all warlords can enjoy the pure joy of combat and have the best gaming experience without being disturbed by any violations.

Therefore, we'd like to take this chance to remind all warlords that we have recently noticed a significant increase in accounts being flagged for using hacks, as well as websites selling accounts and phishing software. Please do not attempt to use any of these out of curiosity, as doing so may lead to financial loss and is highly likely to compromise your account's security. Any usage of cheating software will result in your account being banned.

The following is the latest list of violators and their punishments:

We will continue to monitor the gaming status of the above players, and if the same violations occur again, they will be subject to more severe penalties.

In order to create a healthy environment for the community, and better everyone's gaming experience, the Conqueror's Blade Operations Team will be unwavering in our fight against hack or farm bot. We won't let slide any uncivilized language in any channel. Warlords are welcome to report any of the above game violations to us. As long as we work together, we can surely create a friendly and stable gaming environment. Thanks for your support of the Conqueror's Blade.

Meanwhile, some issues or exceptions in games might be caused by bugs or an unstable network. If you are uncertain if someone is cheating, you can send us a message to our report e-mail. Once we've verified the situation, we'll deal with them appropriately, and punish them severely should they be using hacks.

Support (https://www.conquerorsblade.com/en/)

If you have any questions about the results of our process or need to make a complaint, please also contact us at the above email address.

Conqueror's Blade Operations Team