30 July 2025 Build 19411095 Edited 30 July 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ecosystem Balance

  • Phases reworked so Bountiful gives more recovery, Stable mixes boons and setbacks, and Desiccated is tough but less punishing.
  • Each map now has its own tuning: phase changes trigger after a reasonable number of replenished tiles on both the 37-tile and 61-tile maps.


Fixes & polish

  • Fog of war: tiles can change under the fog without revealing themselves.
  • Clearer warnings when the cold threat nears your shelter.


Hazards
  • Barbed Bramble: action timing and effect tightened to feel fair and readable.

