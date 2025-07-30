- Phases reworked so Bountiful gives more recovery, Stable mixes boons and setbacks, and Desiccated is tough but less punishing.
- Each map now has its own tuning: phase changes trigger after a reasonable number of replenished tiles on both the 37-tile and 61-tile maps.
Fixes & polish
- Fog of war: tiles can change under the fog without revealing themselves.
- Clearer warnings when the cold threat nears your shelter.
Hazards
- Barbed Bramble: action timing and effect tightened to feel fair and readable.
