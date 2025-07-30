 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410969 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tweaks

  • Added prebuilt research lab to branching out

  • Small changes to quest timing in branching out to prevent simultaneous king messages

  • Removed visible fish tile on other side of bay from starting area in fishy business

  • Small change to scouting north quest condition in fishy business to prevent players from soft-locking themselves

  • Added more transporters to city upgrades

    • Upgrade 1: +1 → +1

    • Upgrade 2: +1 → +2

    • Upgrade 3: +1 → +2

    • Upgrade 4: +1 → +3

  • Start speed of city transporters +10%

  • Transporter numbers and stats will be updated on load if save game version is outdated.

We will rework the city transporters in the future but for the time being simply giving the player more slightly faster transporters should mitigate bottle necks in the city logistic.

