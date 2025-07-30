Tweaks

Added prebuilt research lab to branching out

Small changes to quest timing in branching out to prevent simultaneous king messages

Removed visible fish tile on other side of bay from starting area in fishy business

Small change to scouting north quest condition in fishy business to prevent players from soft-locking themselves

Added more transporters to city upgrades Upgrade 1: +1 → +1 Upgrade 2: +1 → +2 Upgrade 3: +1 → +2 Upgrade 4: +1 → +3

Start speed of city transporters +10%

Transporter numbers and stats will be updated on load if save game version is outdated.

We will rework the city transporters in the future but for the time being simply giving the player more slightly faster transporters should mitigate bottle necks in the city logistic.