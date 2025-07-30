1. I have merged chain biome and gears biome into Generic biome, to give more variation on the generic biome.
2. I might have fixed the exit claw out-of-sync animation problem.. I mean, I can't reproduce it now. "Fingers crossed"
The prior update was also 0.2, I just forgot to change the number in-game 🙂
Playtest Build 0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update