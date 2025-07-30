 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock SUPERVIVE WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19410921 Edited 30 July 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. I have merged chain biome and gears biome into Generic biome, to give more variation on the generic biome.

2. I might have fixed the exit claw out-of-sync animation problem.. I mean, I can't reproduce it now. "Fingers crossed"

The prior update was also 0.2, I just forgot to change the number in-game 🙂

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link