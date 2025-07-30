Current Version
B2025.7.30
- OK1-角色死后，无地贵族继承财产时因为持有金币上限导致的财产丢失问题
- OK2-一些文案显示错误问题
- OK3-重做大部分时代修正任务以及检测方式，特别是征服相关任务
- OK4-修复读档后，已经存在的战役导致营队士气丢失，从而战争直接结束的问题
- OK5-不能给自己宫廷外的无地角色封地
- OK6-只要不是自己的廷臣，他没有封地，不是宗教成员，就可以邀请加入宫廷，接受程度与关系类型，或者关系之，0以下关系不会加入
- OK1 - The issue of property loss due to the maximum gold coin holding limit when landless nobles inherit property after a character's death.
- OK2 - The problem of incorrect display of some copywriting.
- OK3 - Redo most of the era correction tasks and their detection methods, especially the conquest - related tasks.
- OK4 - Fix the problem where, after loading a saved game, the existing campaigns cause the battalion's morale to drop, leading to the direct end of the war.
- OK5 - Cannot enfeoff land to landless characters outside one's own court.
- OK6 - As long as they are not one's own courtiers, have no fiefs, and are not religious members, they can be invited to join the court. The acceptance degree is related to the type of relationship or the relationship itself. Characters with a relationship below 0 will not join.
Changed files in this update