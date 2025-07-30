 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410719 Edited 30 July 2025 – 08:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Free Stat Resets this update

This build contains some major balance changes to the stats system and as such, we will send out Stat Resets to every player account for free. This is part of our effort to continually provide a ethical game service where players are not forced to spend money ever. Since going Live in 2018, whenever large overarching changes are made to balance, players are given free stat resets!

Balance

  • HP and Melee Damage Rebalancing
    The above changes combine to reduce the power difference between melee masteries and non-melee masteries, but more importantly reduces the power difference between low level players and higher level players. These changes also make the early game more bearable by making it a lot faster to kill low level mobs and harder to faint to them and make them just a little less weak in general.

  • Strength & Agility Scaling with Melee Damage reduced

  • Base Melee Damage increased from 2 to 5

  • Melee Damage now scales with Level

  • Fortitude Scaling Decreased by 20%

  • Base Health Points Increased from 100 to 200

  • NPC Melee Damage formulas have increased very slightly (matched player formulas)

  • Everyone gets free stat resets in their mailbox!

Features

  • Right-click Chatbox Messages to report


    A highly requested feature. You can now right click messages in the chatbox to report them. I'll also be adding a copy to clipboard option soon for players to slightly more easily translate texts.

  • Re-designed Teams HUD

    A lot less clutter and takes up less screen real estate

  • Tournament Teammates Indicators


    The game will now draw blue arrow icons above your own teammates in a tournament, like if they were in your party/team

Changes

  • If you log into the game on a tile you shouldn't be on, you will now be respawned
    This is mainly for players who haven't logged in for awhile who find that they're now where a big new building has been added for example.

  • If you defend yourself from someone who has no bounty, it will no longer be counted as a crime

  • NPCs no longer are knocked back on non-critical dash attacks
    This should have changed awhile ago but was missed

  • /roll messages no longer appear in chatboxes
    They now just appear above the player's head

  • Improved minimap icons
    Friendly NPCs are now white, instead of chests. Chests are still chests.

  • Enemy AI no longer gives up based on just range

  • Reduced respawn time of General Nobu from 20min to 10min (to match Admiral Mitsuhide respawn time)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed being able to zoom out further than you should if you change resolutions while fainted

  • Fixed players somehow being in two or more guilds invisibly

  • Fixed Fainted UI saying you won't get Battle Injuries if you respawn on non-arena maps sometimes when you indeed will

  • NPCs no longer are knocked back on non-critical hits

  • Fixed Missing Ninja being able to spawn in village housing districts with a bug

  • Fixed Workbench and Inventory conflict

  • Fixed disabling Music in settings causing lag when sounds play

  • Fixed graphics error in Forest of Ambushes

  • Fixed Level 20 Arc NPCs allowing players to warp while in combat

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
