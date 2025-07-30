Free Stat Resets this update
This build contains some major balance changes to the stats system and as such, we will send out Stat Resets to every player account for free. This is part of our effort to continually provide a ethical game service where players are not forced to spend money ever. Since going Live in 2018, whenever large overarching changes are made to balance, players are given free stat resets!
Balance
HP and Melee Damage Rebalancing
The above changes combine to reduce the power difference between melee masteries and non-melee masteries, but more importantly reduces the power difference between low level players and higher level players. These changes also make the early game more bearable by making it a lot faster to kill low level mobs and harder to faint to them and make them just a little less weak in general.
Strength & Agility Scaling with Melee Damage reduced
Base Melee Damage increased from 2 to 5
Melee Damage now scales with Level
Fortitude Scaling Decreased by 20%
Base Health Points Increased from 100 to 200
NPC Melee Damage formulas have increased very slightly (matched player formulas)
Everyone gets free stat resets in their mailbox!
Features
Right-click Chatbox Messages to report
A highly requested feature. You can now right click messages in the chatbox to report them. I'll also be adding a copy to clipboard option soon for players to slightly more easily translate texts.
Re-designed Teams HUD
A lot less clutter and takes up less screen real estate
Tournament Teammates Indicators
The game will now draw blue arrow icons above your own teammates in a tournament, like if they were in your party/team
Changes
If you log into the game on a tile you shouldn't be on, you will now be respawned
This is mainly for players who haven't logged in for awhile who find that they're now where a big new building has been added for example.
If you defend yourself from someone who has no bounty, it will no longer be counted as a crime
NPCs no longer are knocked back on non-critical dash attacks
This should have changed awhile ago but was missed
/roll messages no longer appear in chatboxes
They now just appear above the player's head
Improved minimap icons
Friendly NPCs are now white, instead of chests. Chests are still chests.
Enemy AI no longer gives up based on just range
Reduced respawn time of General Nobu from 20min to 10min (to match Admiral Mitsuhide respawn time)
Bug Fixes
Fixed being able to zoom out further than you should if you change resolutions while fainted
Fixed players somehow being in two or more guilds invisibly
Fixed Fainted UI saying you won't get Battle Injuries if you respawn on non-arena maps sometimes when you indeed will
NPCs no longer are knocked back on non-critical hits
Fixed Missing Ninja being able to spawn in village housing districts with a bug
Fixed Workbench and Inventory conflict
Fixed disabling Music in settings causing lag when sounds play
Fixed graphics error in Forest of Ambushes
Fixed Level 20 Arc NPCs allowing players to warp while in combat
