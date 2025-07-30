This build contains some major balance changes to the stats system and as such, we will send out Stat Resets to every player account for free. This is part of our effort to continually provide a ethical game service where players are not forced to spend money ever. Since going Live in 2018, whenever large overarching changes are made to balance, players are given free stat resets!

Everyone gets free stat resets in their mailbox!

HP and Melee Damage Rebalancing The above changes combine to reduce the power difference between melee masteries and non-melee masteries, but more importantly reduces the power difference between low level players and higher level players. These changes also make the early game more bearable by making it a lot faster to kill low level mobs and harder to faint to them and make them just a little less weak in general.

The game will now draw blue arrow icons above your own teammates in a tournament, like if they were in your party/team

Re-designed Teams HUD A lot less clutter and takes up less screen real estate

A highly requested feature. You can now right click messages in the chatbox to report them. I'll also be adding a copy to clipboard option soon for players to slightly more easily translate texts.

If you log into the game on a tile you shouldn't be on, you will now be respawned

This is mainly for players who haven't logged in for awhile who find that they're now where a big new building has been added for example.

If you defend yourself from someone who has no bounty, it will no longer be counted as a crime

NPCs no longer are knocked back on non-critical dash attacks

This should have changed awhile ago but was missed

/roll messages no longer appear in chatboxes

They now just appear above the player's head

Improved minimap icons

Friendly NPCs are now white, instead of chests. Chests are still chests.

Enemy AI no longer gives up based on just range