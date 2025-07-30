 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock SUPERVIVE WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19410701 Edited 30 July 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.9.5, the last update before 1.0, is live! The biggest change is the brand-new Terrain Tool, which replaces the four old tools with a single, much more powerful and versatile version.

This update also includes a lot of behind-the-scenes code changes to prepare for the 1.0 bonus features (like Creative Mode and animals), though those aren’t active yet.

We’ll continue pushing updates until the 1.0 release on August 29th, but likely without additional news posts. These updates will mostly include more of the upcoming features (still deactivated), small fixes, localization improvements, etc.

Feel free to join the Discord to check detailed changelogs, or to report any issue you encounter!


Plan B - v0.9.5 build 1096


Major improvements:

  • New unique Terrain Tool. Multiple parameters: draw mode (free, line, multi-line), terrain effect (flatten, ramp, smooth), altitude offset, brush radius, border radius.
    Replaces the dynamite, pile of dirt (both still consumed by new tool), level and smooth tools (both converted into dynamite).

Improvements:

  • Update localisation to/from Crowdin

  • Add or modify info pages about: backup supply, pentagons, grass, multiple supply centers, item action keys, chart images, rain. Added an option to not automatically open unlocked Info pages.

  • Update Unity version to 6.

  • Size of various small texts have been increased slightly (+ a few color changes)

  • Forests & cacti areas display small rocks

Bugs fix:

  • Fixed issue with drones at specific area (coords x=2047 and x=0)

  • Fixed count bug when starting rail/road over a building

  • Fixed pasting rails/roads to increase count

  • Fixed camera distance when moving in pause

  • Undo: do not quit selected item build button when undo

  • Dam/Pumps can be placed above one another

  • Fixed depots backup supply count (stop closer to 20)

  • Mod list: fixed scroll max. fixed scroll active area

  • Fixed ui corrupted when duplicating while a dialog appear

Minor:

  • See shadow further for objects out of screen, optimisation

  • Minor change for some texts

  • No more "dead city" spawned with flooded (and relocated)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1894431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link