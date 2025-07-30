0.9.5, the last update before 1.0, is live! The biggest change is the brand-new Terrain Tool, which replaces the four old tools with a single, much more powerful and versatile version.

This update also includes a lot of behind-the-scenes code changes to prepare for the 1.0 bonus features (like Creative Mode and animals), though those aren’t active yet.

We’ll continue pushing updates until the 1.0 release on August 29th, but likely without additional news posts. These updates will mostly include more of the upcoming features (still deactivated), small fixes, localization improvements, etc.

Feel free to join the Discord to check detailed changelogs, or to report any issue you encounter!





Plan B - v0.9.5 build 1096



Major improvements:

New unique Terrain Tool. Multiple parameters: draw mode (free, line, multi-line), terrain effect (flatten, ramp, smooth), altitude offset, brush radius, border radius.

Replaces the dynamite, pile of dirt (both still consumed by new tool), level and smooth tools (both converted into dynamite).

Improvements:

Update localisation to/from Crowdin

Add or modify info pages about: backup supply, pentagons, grass, multiple supply centers, item action keys, chart images, rain. Added an option to not automatically open unlocked Info pages.

Update Unity version to 6.

Size of various small texts have been increased slightly (+ a few color changes)

Forests & cacti areas display small rocks

Bugs fix:

Fixed issue with drones at specific area (coords x=2047 and x=0)

Fixed count bug when starting rail/road over a building

Fixed pasting rails/roads to increase count

Fixed camera distance when moving in pause

Undo: do not quit selected item build button when undo

Dam/Pumps can be placed above one another

Fixed depots backup supply count (stop closer to 20)

Mod list: fixed scroll max. fixed scroll active area

Fixed ui corrupted when duplicating while a dialog appear

Minor: