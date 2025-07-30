 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410674
Just a small patch to address some quality of life issues with the strongman class. It should be harder to accidentally smash stuff in both VR and non VR.

  • Made it possible for nonvr players to open doors after getting the strongman perk to smash them
  • Eliminated Kevin
  • Fixed glitchy buttons in VR
  • Made it so that VR players need to make a fist for strongman smashing perks to work, to prevent accidental smashing

