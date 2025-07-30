- Made it possible for nonvr players to open doors after getting the strongman perk to smash them
- Eliminated Kevin
- Fixed glitchy buttons in VR
- Made it so that VR players need to make a fist for strongman smashing perks to work, to prevent accidental smashing
A little patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small patch to address some quality of life issues with the strongman class. It should be harder to accidentally smash stuff in both VR and non VR.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update