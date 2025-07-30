Made it possible for nonvr players to open doors after getting the strongman perk to smash them



Eliminated Kevin



Fixed glitchy buttons in VR



Made it so that VR players need to make a fist for strongman smashing perks to work, to prevent accidental smashing



Just a small patch to address some quality of life issues with the strongman class. It should be harder to accidentally smash stuff in both VR and non VR.