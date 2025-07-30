 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410663
Update 1.36
Includes the same changes from 1.35. Correction for missing to mention the balancing change.
- Level fix in SynthWorld where a barrier could be bypassed
- Job Menu now displays the NPC name in yellow for main jobs and in blue for optional side jobs
- Added dialogs for clarification when approaching the first barriers in Synthetia before finishing the first job
- Text corrections and minor clarifications
- Balancing: Final Boss HP reduced by 30% and attack delays reduced a little

