Hello, this is the development team.

Thank you for playing "Sofia in Exchange for Lies".

In this update, we have fixed an issue where the game could not start on systems with AMD hardware, resulting in an error.

Additionally, we have resolved the issue where certain keywords were not recognized correctly when playing in English or Simplified Chinese, causing players to be unable to progress in the game.

We apologize for the time it took to resolve these issues.

■ Adjustments

To make the game more enjoyable, we’ve made the following adjustments:

● Added some keywords to make certain events easier to discover

● Fixed an issue where the log screen would close when scrolling with the mouse wheel

● Adjusted some in-game text to make it easier to understand the next question to ask

■ Bug Fixes

We’ve fixed the following issues:

● The game could crash on AMD-based PCs

● The "Change Date" event could be triggered during the first playthrough

● In English and Simplified Chinese, some text in the Investigation Log couldn’t be copied

● In English and Simplified Chinese, certain keywords required to progress the conversation could not be found

● In English, some keywords could lead to multiple events being triggered

● In certain cases, the "Change Date" event would not occur

● In certain cases, some achievements could not be unlocked

※ If the "Case Files Complete" achievement is not unlocking, please follow these steps:

1. Restart from Day 1 with a new playthrough

2. Skip through Amy's conversation by asking the "Special Question"

3. Clear Q1 with Sofia without asking the "Special Question"

4. Ask Sofia the question "The Hut by the Ghost Plaza"

● In certain cases, speaker names may not display correctly

● In certain cases, some blocks on the Keyword Map may remain locked

● Some animations were not behaving correctly

● Right-clicking the text input box in the Talk Screen caused input issues

※ With this fix, right-clicking will no longer display a context menu in the input box

※ Text copied from the Investigation Log can still be pasted with "Ctrl+V"

● Minor other fixes

Thank you for your continued support of "Sofia in Exchange for Lies".