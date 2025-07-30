 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410599 Edited 30 July 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🃏 New Game Mode: Justice

Start your run with an entire set of green domino tiles, designed to bring balance… or break it spectacularly. Will you play fair or tilt the scale in your favor?

"When balance is imposed from the beginning, only the wise know how to bend the rules."

💰 New Boss: The Loan Shark

Every tile you play will cost you $2. This boss doesn’t play around — every move you make is a financial burden.

"Debt is his domain. Each move, another coin lost. Each hesitation, a missed opportunity."

🎯 This demo now features 8 game modes, 6 difficulty levels, and 11 unique bosses.
Thank you for joining the Delirium — we’ll keep expanding and polishing the game with your feedback.

🃏 If you haven’t yet, add the game to your wishlist and share your wildest combos with us!

