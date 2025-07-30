Adjustment:
· Now, the region function can display the current location of the team.
· Added or modified hints for some branch tasks.
· Slightly increased the damage of the Flame, Thunder, and Ice Spike skills of the crossbow skills.
· The random magic entries for crossbow equipment also obtained the same additional strength bonus as two handed melee weapons. The random magic entry strength of the necklace increased.
July 30, 1.03c Patch Notes
