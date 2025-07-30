 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410588 Edited 30 July 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustment:
· Now, the region function can display the current location of the team.
· Added or modified hints for some branch tasks.
· Slightly increased the damage of the Flame, Thunder, and Ice Spike skills of the crossbow skills.
· The random magic entries for crossbow equipment also obtained the same additional strength bonus as two handed melee weapons. The random magic entry strength of the necklace increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836981
