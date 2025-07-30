 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410561
Update notes via Steam Community

The event loved by many came to an end! The S.S.P.P. military fired all their ammo, and the project team worked their fingers to the bone while making updates. You'll learn about a little Lyubech-3 rework, new signals, balance adjustments and a lot more. Let's dive into everything that awaits us in this patchnote!

The end of Attack on Perimeter

The loved-by-many funny event has come to an end.

Deleted Attack on Perimeter daily tasks and challenges, yet we left the opportunity to exchange your Murmur Trophies to Dotations to open Military Supplies cases for 2 more weeks.

The awards for those who've been noticed by the Big Brother will be sent later.

New offer at Exchanger

Our economists did their best to make the offers for six and seven parts of the legendary Albatross Heavy Assault Armored Exoskeleton and Gauss Rifle available without a heavy grind, but it's still not so easy to get:

Barter coupons do not apply for these offers!

Lyubech-3

Finally! Our devs finally made it up to our favourite location Lyubech-3. Although it is not yet the full rework, it will be released later. However, we hope these changes will meet your approval. And if not, don't forget to leave feedback with which we continue to improve our game!

Rework of the Location spawn system

Changed the Lyubech teleports placings on the domestic locations.

Similar to Labyrinth, only certain factions will face off at a location. The only difference is that Mercenaries will face Covenant, and Rise — Frontier.

Players now appear in the south of the location, which is divided into right and left zones, with one faction appearing on the left and the other on the right. Faction change these zones every 30 minutes. For example: if Mercenaries appeared on the right and Covenant on the left, they switch places after 30 minutes.

Added trampolines on the south location to speed the movements.

Lyubech-3 awards and events changes

  • Significantly reduced weight of all the resources.

  • Increased the resource reward from all events from 10% to 15%.

  • Now, two bosses can be on the map at the same time.

  • Now ID from bosses and the installations drops starting 10% damage to the boss.

  • Reduced the number of waves required to protect an anomaly installation to two.

  • Reduced dropped cargo delivery time from three minutes to two minutes.

  • Reduced the time to capture a dropped load from three minutes to two minutes.

  • Reworked all NPS in events and patrols.

  • Reduced the density of many events and patrols to make the location less overpopulated.

  • Increased the spawn of Behemoth and Fiend, now they will be encountered more often.

Change of Lyubech resources prices for Trade Coins and Crimson Casings

Resource

How it was

How it is

Bitterleaf

12

16

Limbo

15

20

Lambda Data Fragment

86

100

Anomalous Battery

240

500

Limboplasma

200

800

Arthunting

To improve arthunting, we have increased the variety of artefacts. Now, when looking for them, the loot will be more varied in terms of the artefacts themselves, but not in terms of their quality. Valuable artefacts of high quality remained just as rare. As part of the change in variety, artefact costs were adjusted to keep activity profits the same.

Increased the chances of artefacts of different quality to better match the intended progression in locations:

  • Black Detour;

  • Reflection;

  • Labyrinth;

  • Stillwaters;

  • Lyubech-3.

In addition, due to the increased chance of rarer quality artefacts at science locations, there is a new limit on the maximum quality of artefacts that can appear at a number of locations:

Location

Maximum quality

Serpentine

Special

Barrier

Special

Temple Swamp

Special

Institute

Special

Mines

Rare

Inflow

Rare

Forge-11

Exclusive

Change in the value of artefacts

Artefact

Old value

New value

Leech

1800

1600

Berry

1400

1600

Rose

1600

1700

Lard

1600

1700

Sponge

1700

1800

Wolf Tears

2300

1800

Spectral Crystal

1800

2000

Embryo

1800

1900

Rattle

2400

2100

Prima

2600

1800

Burr

2400

2300

Lollipop

1800

2100

Phlegm

2100

2200

Acid Crystal

2400

2300

Crust

3000

2500

Candlelight

6300

3600

Comet

4800

4100

Veiner

5100

3500

Shrimp

6000

4000

Sticky Burr

6000

4400

Scallop

8400

3500

Heart

5700

3700

Battery

5900

4700

Firebird

10 800

5000

Swamp Rot

7800

3600

Kettlebell

7200

6600

White Rose

8400

4100

Golden Prima

10 800

6200

Disintegrator

10 200

7000

Ilyich Lamp

10 200

7200

Lemna

9000

6800

Cursed Rose

12 000

6700

Dark Crystal

15 900

7100

Ice Hedgehog

11 400

6600

Proto-Onion

15 000

7300

Cryogen

13 000

7000

Inkwell

14 700

6500

Snail

15 000

7200

Spiral

15 000

19 200

Hedgehog

11 400

6600

Mirror

19 200

15 000

Prism

102 000

120 000

Atom

120 000

102 000

Artefact spawn

Artefact spawns are now concentrated in the first 30 minutes after the eruption. During this period of time, they spawn much more actively. A significant portion of artefacts that previously appeared over the course of three hours after the eruption will now spawn within this shorter timeframe.

Artefact spawns fully stop 90 minutes after the eruption.

South signals update and a new SRD

Changes to signal farming in the South

Reworked signal spawns in the South. Previously, this type of farming wasn’t stable due to low signal density — players often had to wait long periods for new signals to appear.
Now, their spawn rate has been roughly doubled.

Reduced signal rewards to maintain balance: decreased the amount of barter and sellable resources from signals by about 30% on average.


Affected locations:

  1. Scrapyard;

  2. The Pit;

  3. The Forest;

  4. The Dead City;

  5. The Graveyard;

  6. The Path of Fools;

  7. Polesskoye.

Buryat SRD price change

Adjusted the crafting cost of Buryat SRD due to increased signal spawns:

Resource

How it was

How it is

Alpha Group Tracker

50

75

Beta Group Tracker

75

125

Gamma Group Tracker

150

150

Rubles

100 000

80 000 

Beluga SRD

0

1

Players who actively collected trackers will receive appropriate compensation at a later time.

New SRD

Added a new Beluga Short Range Detector for those who want to try themselves in artefact hunting. It will help newcomers to learn the basics.

Beluga can be purchased for trackers from the merchant at the Bar or North factions bases.

Beluga SRD price:

Recource

Quantity

Candle SRD

1

Alpha Group Tracker

25

Beta Group Tracker

25

Rubles

20 000

Devices quick access

Added the ability to quickly equip devices from the inventory. Hold X to open a radial menu and select Leglet or Short/Wide Range Detectors. The last selected device is remembered, so you can simply press X to re-equip it. If there is no last selected device, the system prioritises devices in this order: SRD, WRD, Leglet.

Now, when starting a signal search, the detector is equipped directly in the hand rather than being placed in the secondary slot.

Mystery lights?

On some Northern locations, people began to notice never-before-seen lights. They are most often encountered in secluded, quiet places, but there have been reports of encounters near some anomalies. Rare eyewitnesses say that these entities affected them in some way, and the sensations from these effects were similar to those they experienced in the Klondike. What are those? You'll find out in the game!

Balance changes

Infections changes

  • Removed the movement speed penalty from suppression (down to -10%);

  • Added recoil penalty from suppression (up to +10%).

Weapons and attachments balance

OTs-14M Surge

Damage: 43 → 43.5
Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°

FAMAS G2

FAMAS G2 SOPMOD

Damage: 35.7 → 35.6
Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°

SR-3M

Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8°

SR-3 Vikhr

Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8°

HK XM8

Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°

Arsenal HK XM8

Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°
Damage: 43.5 → 43.7

PPK-20

Damage: 49.5 → 50

TDI KRISS Vector

Minimum damage distance: 37 → 34

Derya MK-12 AS-103S

Damage: 120 → 125
Minimum damage: 60 → 65
Rate of fire: 250 → 265
Horizontal recoil: 0.5 → 0.4

Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped.

Arsenal Derya MK-12

Damage: 125.4 → 130.6
Minimum damage: 62.7 → 67.9
Rate of fire: 250 → 265
Horizontal recoil: 0.5 → 0.4

Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped.

AA-12

Minimum damage: 28.8 → 38.5

Hip-fire spread: 2.25 → 1.69

Horizontal recoil: 0.75 → 0.5

Ergonomic magazine 7.62 NATO

Magazine size: 20 → 25

Ergonomic magazine 9x39

Magazine size: 20 → 25

The compensation for the inability to equip a Laser Sight now grants -25% hip-fire spread, matching the effect of a Master rank Laser Sight.

Removed the ability to equip Laser Sights on OTs-14M Surge and SR-3M.

All Laser Sights installed on the affected weapons will be automatically moved to the inventory.

Artefact balance

Dark Viburnum

Main properties:

  • Stamina: 30.8% → Health regeneration: 4.8%

  • Stability: 8.1% → Movement speed: 2.3%

  • Recoil: 6.2% → 6.9%

Additional properties:

  • Movement speed: 2.3% → 0.8%

  • Stamina: 10.3% → Health regeneration: 1.6%

  • Stability: 2.7% → 8.1%

Bismuth

Main properties:

  • Recoil: -3.9% → -4.4%

Additional properties:

  • Recoil: -1.3% → -1.5%

Tiny key

Main properties:

  • Recoil: -3.9% → -4.4%

Additional properties:

  • Recoil: -1.3% → -1.5%

  • Stamina regeneration: 4.3% → Bullet resistance: 12.2

Inside Out Rose

Additional properties:

  • Stamina regeneration: 4.3% → Reaction to burns: 3.3%

Items balance

Strength stimulator

Recoil: -3.4% → -3.8%

Alcobull

Recoil: -4.5% → -5%

Consumable adjustments 

The duration of consumables is no longer dependent on their level, and is now the same for all items within a category.

The duration of all consumables with the following purpose is now 30 minutes:

  • Weak boost;
    Exception: Breakfast of Champions with 35 minutes

  • Strong boost; 

  • Strength Improvement;

  • Stamina Improvement; 

  • Bleeding Protection;

  • Burns protection.

Characteristics adjustments

Consumables

Old duration (minutes)

New duration (minutes)

Hemostat

6

30

Astrixin

9

30

Ice Cream Cone

6.5

30

Condensed Milk

7

30

Ice Cream

7.5

30

Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink

7.5

30

Chocolate Ice Cream

8

30

Battery Energy drink

8.5

30

ATLAS Anabolic Steroid

9

30

Popsicle

9

30

STARK Anabolic Steroid

10

30

SALT Anabolic Steroid

10

30

Grog

10

30

Arnie Tonic

7.5

30

Neurotonic

8.5

30

Strength Stimulator

10

30

Saltweed Pulp

1.5

4.5

Mintfruit Pulp

1.83

4.5

Clarinol

2.17

4.5

Desperol

2.17

4.5

Mandarin Segments

2.17

4.5

Sweettooth Pulp

2.5

4.5

Half a Mandarin

2.5

4.5

Spiritfruit Pulp

3.17

4.5

Fresh Mandarin

3.17

4.5

Morphine

3.5

4.5

Epinephrine

3.5

4.5

Cubemelon Pulp

3.83

4.5

Anomalous Mandarin

3.83

4.5

Ozverin

3.83

4.5

Industrial Alcohol

2

30

Vodka

10

30

Children’s Champagne

11.5

30

Sparkling Champagne

12.5

30

Apple Cider

12.5

30

Anomalous Champagne

13.5

30

Soviet Champagne

14

30

Crooked Claw Vodka

14

30

Altered Cider

14

30

Frosty Vodka

15

30

Lingonberry Vodka

15

30

Geyser Vodka

15

30

Unforgettable Cocktail

15

30

Alcobull

15

30

Burn Cream

7.5

30

Strong Burn Cream

10

30

Juice

17

30

Fried Boar Meat

17

30

Fried Piggy Meat

17

30

Fried Mutt Meat

17

30

Fish Fillet

17

30

Pickles

17

30

Pureed Vegetables

17

30

Piece of White Bread

19

30

Piece of Rye Bread

19

30

Mandarin

19

30

Red Caviar

21

30

Canine Howl Preserves

21

30

Octopus Fresh Salad

21

30

Exceptional Beauty

21

30

Combat Peas

21

30

Ground Dog Meat

21

30

Ground Piggy Meat

21

30

Ground Boar Meat

21

30

Wort

21

30

Base Wine

21

30

Tirage Liqueur

21

30

Canned Beans

23

30

Fish Preserves

23

30

Sausage Slices

23

30

Army Crispbread

23

30

Caviar Sandwich

23

30

Salami Sandwich

23

30

Meat Preserves

23

30

Boiled Tuna

25

30

Crab Salad

23

30

“Happy New Year!” Beans

23

30

Tourist’s Delight

25

30

Sprats

25

30

Excellent Canned Meat

25

30

Wine with Sediment

25

30

Doggie Delight Pâté

27

30

Holiday Punch

27

30

Christmas Beans

27

30

Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly

29

30

American MRE

29

30

Last Year’s Peas

29

30

Mutant Roast

29

30

Bean soup

29

30

Navy-Style Pasta

29

30

Millet Porridge with Meat

29

30

Sweet December Corn

31

30

Olivier Salad

31

30

Jolly Lemonade

31

30

Brine

31

30

Saep

33

30

Domestic MRE

33

30

Pease Porridge with Meat

33

30

Aspic

33

30

Solyanka

35

30

Garlic Soup

35

30

Pea Soup

35

30

Nobleman’s Catfish Stew

35

30

Tinfoil Hat

35

30

Subtropics

35

30

Merchant prices

Adjusted the cost of the affected consumables due to the increased duration of effects:

Consumables

Old price

New price

Hemostat

117

585

Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink

301

1204

Arnie Tonic

295

1180

Clarinol

1360

2824

Desperol

1379

2864

Vodka

63

189

Piece of White Bread

15

23

Piece of Rye Bread

19

29

Canned Beans

83

108

Doggie Delight Pâté

200

222

Craft changes

  • Replaced Hemostat craft in the Hideout for Astrixin.

Consumable

Old quantity

New quantity

Bonus 1

Bonus 2

Bonus 3

Bonus 4

Strength stimulator

10

3

-

-

-

-

Morphine

5

4

5

6

7

8

Epinephrine

5

4

6

8

10

12

Strong Burn Cream

4

1

-

-

-

-

Pea Soup

5

6

8

10

12

14

Solyanka

5

6

8

10

12

14

Nobleman’s Catfish Stew

5

6

8

10

12

14

Altered Cider

7

3

4

5

6

7

Crooked Claw Vodka

6

3

4

5

6

7

Tinfoil Hat

10

12

14

16

18

20

Subtropics

10

12

15

18

21

24

Alcobull

8

4

6

8

10

12

UnforgettableCocktail

5

3

-

-

-

-

Geyser Vodka

5

3

-

-

-

-

Ranks

Fixed incorrectly displayed ranks of many consumables without changing their actual stats. Consumables now have 10 priority levels, and ranks are now strictly tied to these levels, regardless of the consumable type.

Exception: Pulp.

Level

Rank

1-2

Picklock

3-4

Newbie

5-6

Stalker

7-8

Veteran

9-10

Master

MIS scientist suits remodel

MIS-99 Amber

MIS-99 Malachite

MIS-100 Garnet

MIS-102 Zircon

MIS-105 Topaz

MIS-113 Iolite

MIS-116 Emerald

MIS-122 Amethyst

Other 

  • Automatically removed from the auction and returned by the courier all consumables that received an increased duration. The funds for deposits and bids have also been refunded.

  • Updated the Medicine, Food, and Drinks in PDA guide with missing items.

  • Updated the L86A1 model, interaction sounds, and animations.

  • Removed the ability to turn off shadows via the configuration file.

  • Prohibited the use of fragmentation grenades and underbarrel rounds crafted in the Hideout during Subdivision Battles.

  • Weapon stats now display plate penetration and armour damage multiplier (if different from 1.0).

Changed files in this update

