The event loved by many came to an end! The S.S.P.P. military fired all their ammo, and the project team worked their fingers to the bone while making updates. You'll learn about a little Lyubech-3 rework, new signals, balance adjustments and a lot more. Let's dive into everything that awaits us in this patchnote!
The end of Attack on Perimeter
The loved-by-many funny event has come to an end.
Deleted Attack on Perimeter daily tasks and challenges, yet we left the opportunity to exchange your Murmur Trophies to Dotations to open Military Supplies cases for 2 more weeks.
The awards for those who've been noticed by the Big Brother will be sent later.
New offer at Exchanger
Our economists did their best to make the offers for six and seven parts of the legendary Albatross Heavy Assault Armored Exoskeleton and Gauss Rifle available without a heavy grind, but it's still not so easy to get:
Barter coupons do not apply for these offers!
Lyubech-3
Finally! Our devs finally made it up to our favourite location Lyubech-3. Although it is not yet the full rework, it will be released later. However, we hope these changes will meet your approval. And if not, don't forget to leave feedback with which we continue to improve our game!
Rework of the Location spawn system
Changed the Lyubech teleports placings on the domestic locations.
Similar to Labyrinth, only certain factions will face off at a location. The only difference is that Mercenaries will face Covenant, and Rise — Frontier.
Players now appear in the south of the location, which is divided into right and left zones, with one faction appearing on the left and the other on the right. Faction change these zones every 30 minutes. For example: if Mercenaries appeared on the right and Covenant on the left, they switch places after 30 minutes.
Added trampolines on the south location to speed the movements.
Lyubech-3 awards and events changes
Significantly reduced weight of all the resources.
Increased the resource reward from all events from 10% to 15%.
Now, two bosses can be on the map at the same time.
Now ID from bosses and the installations drops starting 10% damage to the boss.
Reduced the number of waves required to protect an anomaly installation to two.
Reduced dropped cargo delivery time from three minutes to two minutes.
Reduced the time to capture a dropped load from three minutes to two minutes.
Reworked all NPS in events and patrols.
Reduced the density of many events and patrols to make the location less overpopulated.
Increased the spawn of Behemoth and Fiend, now they will be encountered more often.
Change of Lyubech resources prices for Trade Coins and Crimson Casings
Resource
How it was
How it is
Bitterleaf
12
16
Limbo
15
20
Lambda Data Fragment
86
100
Anomalous Battery
240
500
Limboplasma
200
800
Arthunting
To improve arthunting, we have increased the variety of artefacts. Now, when looking for them, the loot will be more varied in terms of the artefacts themselves, but not in terms of their quality. Valuable artefacts of high quality remained just as rare. As part of the change in variety, artefact costs were adjusted to keep activity profits the same.
Increased the chances of artefacts of different quality to better match the intended progression in locations:
Black Detour;
Reflection;
Labyrinth;
Stillwaters;
Lyubech-3.
In addition, due to the increased chance of rarer quality artefacts at science locations, there is a new limit on the maximum quality of artefacts that can appear at a number of locations:
Location
Maximum quality
Serpentine
Special
Barrier
Special
Temple Swamp
Special
Institute
Special
Mines
Rare
Inflow
Rare
Forge-11
Exclusive
Change in the value of artefacts
Artefact
Old value
New value
Leech
1800
1600
Berry
1400
1600
Rose
1600
1700
Lard
1600
1700
Sponge
1700
1800
Wolf Tears
2300
1800
Spectral Crystal
1800
2000
Embryo
1800
1900
Rattle
2400
2100
Prima
2600
1800
Burr
2400
2300
Lollipop
1800
2100
Phlegm
2100
2200
Acid Crystal
2400
2300
Crust
3000
2500
Candlelight
6300
3600
Comet
4800
4100
Veiner
5100
3500
Shrimp
6000
4000
Sticky Burr
6000
4400
Scallop
8400
3500
Heart
5700
3700
Battery
5900
4700
Firebird
10 800
5000
Swamp Rot
7800
3600
Kettlebell
7200
6600
White Rose
8400
4100
Golden Prima
10 800
6200
Disintegrator
10 200
7000
Ilyich Lamp
10 200
7200
Lemna
9000
6800
Cursed Rose
12 000
6700
Dark Crystal
15 900
7100
Ice Hedgehog
11 400
6600
Proto-Onion
15 000
7300
Cryogen
13 000
7000
Inkwell
14 700
6500
Snail
15 000
7200
Spiral
15 000
19 200
Hedgehog
11 400
6600
Mirror
19 200
15 000
Prism
102 000
120 000
Atom
120 000
102 000
Artefact spawn
Artefact spawns are now concentrated in the first 30 minutes after the eruption. During this period of time, they spawn much more actively. A significant portion of artefacts that previously appeared over the course of three hours after the eruption will now spawn within this shorter timeframe.
Artefact spawns fully stop 90 minutes after the eruption.
South signals update and a new SRD
Changes to signal farming in the South
Reworked signal spawns in the South. Previously, this type of farming wasn’t stable due to low signal density — players often had to wait long periods for new signals to appear.
Now, their spawn rate has been roughly doubled.
Reduced signal rewards to maintain balance: decreased the amount of barter and sellable resources from signals by about 30% on average.
Affected locations:
Scrapyard;
The Pit;
The Forest;
The Dead City;
The Graveyard;
The Path of Fools;
Polesskoye.
Buryat SRD price change
Adjusted the crafting cost of Buryat SRD due to increased signal spawns:
Resource
How it was
How it is
Alpha Group Tracker
50
75
Beta Group Tracker
75
125
Gamma Group Tracker
150
150
Rubles
100 000
80 000
Beluga SRD
0
1
Players who actively collected trackers will receive appropriate compensation at a later time.
New SRD
Added a new Beluga Short Range Detector for those who want to try themselves in artefact hunting. It will help newcomers to learn the basics.
Beluga can be purchased for trackers from the merchant at the Bar or North factions bases.
Beluga SRD price:
Recource
Quantity
Candle SRD
1
Alpha Group Tracker
25
Beta Group Tracker
25
Rubles
20 000
Devices quick access
Added the ability to quickly equip devices from the inventory. Hold X to open a radial menu and select Leglet or Short/Wide Range Detectors. The last selected device is remembered, so you can simply press X to re-equip it. If there is no last selected device, the system prioritises devices in this order: SRD, WRD, Leglet.
Now, when starting a signal search, the detector is equipped directly in the hand rather than being placed in the secondary slot.
Mystery lights?
On some Northern locations, people began to notice never-before-seen lights. They are most often encountered in secluded, quiet places, but there have been reports of encounters near some anomalies. Rare eyewitnesses say that these entities affected them in some way, and the sensations from these effects were similar to those they experienced in the Klondike. What are those? You'll find out in the game!
Balance changes
Infections changes
Removed the movement speed penalty from suppression (down to -10%);
Added recoil penalty from suppression (up to +10%).
Weapons and attachments balance
OTs-14M Surge
Damage: 43 → 43.5
FAMAS G2
FAMAS G2 SOPMOD
Damage: 35.7 → 35.6
SR-3M
Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8°
SR-3 Vikhr
Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8°
HK XM8
Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°
Arsenal HK XM8
Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°
PPK-20
Damage: 49.5 → 50
TDI KRISS Vector
Minimum damage distance: 37 → 34
Derya MK-12 AS-103S
Damage: 120 → 125
Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped.
Arsenal Derya MK-12
Damage: 125.4 → 130.6
Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped.
AA-12
Minimum damage: 28.8 → 38.5
Hip-fire spread: 2.25 → 1.69
Horizontal recoil: 0.75 → 0.5
Ergonomic magazine 7.62 NATO
Magazine size: 20 → 25
Ergonomic magazine 9x39
Magazine size: 20 → 25
The compensation for the inability to equip a Laser Sight now grants -25% hip-fire spread, matching the effect of a Master rank Laser Sight.
Removed the ability to equip Laser Sights on OTs-14M Surge and SR-3M.
All Laser Sights installed on the affected weapons will be automatically moved to the inventory.
Artefact balance
Dark Viburnum
Main properties:
Additional properties:
Bismuth
Main properties:
Additional properties:
Tiny key
Main properties:
Additional properties:
Inside Out Rose
Additional properties:
Items balance
Strength stimulator
Recoil: -3.4% → -3.8%
Alcobull
Recoil: -4.5% → -5%
Consumable adjustments
The duration of consumables is no longer dependent on their level, and is now the same for all items within a category.
The duration of all consumables with the following purpose is now 30 minutes:
Weak boost;
Exception: Breakfast of Champions with 35 minutes
Strong boost;
Strength Improvement;
Stamina Improvement;
Bleeding Protection;
Burns protection.
Characteristics adjustments
Consumables
Old duration (minutes)
New duration (minutes)
Hemostat
6
30
Astrixin
9
30
Ice Cream Cone
6.5
30
Condensed Milk
7
30
Ice Cream
7.5
30
Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink
7.5
30
Chocolate Ice Cream
8
30
Battery Energy drink
8.5
30
ATLAS Anabolic Steroid
9
30
Popsicle
9
30
STARK Anabolic Steroid
10
30
SALT Anabolic Steroid
10
30
Grog
10
30
Arnie Tonic
7.5
30
Neurotonic
8.5
30
Strength Stimulator
10
30
Saltweed Pulp
1.5
4.5
Mintfruit Pulp
1.83
4.5
Clarinol
2.17
4.5
Desperol
2.17
4.5
Mandarin Segments
2.17
4.5
Sweettooth Pulp
2.5
4.5
Half a Mandarin
2.5
4.5
Spiritfruit Pulp
3.17
4.5
Fresh Mandarin
3.17
4.5
Morphine
3.5
4.5
Epinephrine
3.5
4.5
Cubemelon Pulp
3.83
4.5
Anomalous Mandarin
3.83
4.5
Ozverin
3.83
4.5
Industrial Alcohol
2
30
Vodka
10
30
Children’s Champagne
11.5
30
Sparkling Champagne
12.5
30
Apple Cider
12.5
30
Anomalous Champagne
13.5
30
Soviet Champagne
14
30
Crooked Claw Vodka
14
30
Altered Cider
14
30
Frosty Vodka
15
30
Lingonberry Vodka
15
30
Geyser Vodka
15
30
Unforgettable Cocktail
15
30
Alcobull
15
30
Burn Cream
7.5
30
Strong Burn Cream
10
30
Juice
17
30
Fried Boar Meat
17
30
Fried Piggy Meat
17
30
Fried Mutt Meat
17
30
Fish Fillet
17
30
Pickles
17
30
Pureed Vegetables
17
30
Piece of White Bread
19
30
Piece of Rye Bread
19
30
Mandarin
19
30
Red Caviar
21
30
Canine Howl Preserves
21
30
Octopus Fresh Salad
21
30
Exceptional Beauty
21
30
Combat Peas
21
30
Ground Dog Meat
21
30
Ground Piggy Meat
21
30
Ground Boar Meat
21
30
Wort
21
30
Base Wine
21
30
Tirage Liqueur
21
30
Canned Beans
23
30
Fish Preserves
23
30
Sausage Slices
23
30
Army Crispbread
23
30
Caviar Sandwich
23
30
Salami Sandwich
23
30
Meat Preserves
23
30
Boiled Tuna
25
30
Crab Salad
23
30
“Happy New Year!” Beans
23
30
Tourist’s Delight
25
30
Sprats
25
30
Excellent Canned Meat
25
30
Wine with Sediment
25
30
Doggie Delight Pâté
27
30
Holiday Punch
27
30
Christmas Beans
27
30
Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly
29
30
American MRE
29
30
Last Year’s Peas
29
30
Mutant Roast
29
30
Bean soup
29
30
Navy-Style Pasta
29
30
Millet Porridge with Meat
29
30
Sweet December Corn
31
30
Olivier Salad
31
30
Jolly Lemonade
31
30
Brine
31
30
Saep
33
30
Domestic MRE
33
30
Pease Porridge with Meat
33
30
Aspic
33
30
Solyanka
35
30
Garlic Soup
35
30
Pea Soup
35
30
Nobleman’s Catfish Stew
35
30
Tinfoil Hat
35
30
Subtropics
35
30
Merchant prices
Adjusted the cost of the affected consumables due to the increased duration of effects:
Consumables
Old price
New price
Hemostat
117
585
Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink
301
1204
Arnie Tonic
295
1180
Clarinol
1360
2824
Desperol
1379
2864
Vodka
63
189
Piece of White Bread
15
23
Piece of Rye Bread
19
29
Canned Beans
83
108
Doggie Delight Pâté
200
222
Craft changes
Replaced Hemostat craft in the Hideout for Astrixin.
Consumable
Old quantity
New quantity
Bonus 1
Bonus 2
Bonus 3
Bonus 4
Strength stimulator
10
3
-
-
-
-
Morphine
5
4
5
6
7
8
Epinephrine
5
4
6
8
10
12
Strong Burn Cream
4
1
-
-
-
-
Pea Soup
5
6
8
10
12
14
Solyanka
5
6
8
10
12
14
Nobleman’s Catfish Stew
5
6
8
10
12
14
Altered Cider
7
3
4
5
6
7
Crooked Claw Vodka
6
3
4
5
6
7
Tinfoil Hat
10
12
14
16
18
20
Subtropics
10
12
15
18
21
24
Alcobull
8
4
6
8
10
12
UnforgettableCocktail
5
3
-
-
-
-
Geyser Vodka
5
3
-
-
-
-
Ranks
Fixed incorrectly displayed ranks of many consumables without changing their actual stats. Consumables now have 10 priority levels, and ranks are now strictly tied to these levels, regardless of the consumable type.
Exception: Pulp.
Level
Rank
1-2
Picklock
3-4
Newbie
5-6
Stalker
7-8
Veteran
9-10
Master
MIS scientist suits remodel
MIS-99 Amber
MIS-99 Malachite
MIS-100 Garnet
MIS-102 Zircon
MIS-105 Topaz
MIS-113 Iolite
MIS-116 Emerald
MIS-122 Amethyst
Other
Automatically removed from the auction and returned by the courier all consumables that received an increased duration. The funds for deposits and bids have also been refunded.
Updated the Medicine, Food, and Drinks in PDA guide with missing items.
Updated the L86A1 model, interaction sounds, and animations.
Removed the ability to turn off shadows via the configuration file.
Prohibited the use of fragmentation grenades and underbarrel rounds crafted in the Hideout during Subdivision Battles.
Weapon stats now display plate penetration and armour damage multiplier (if different from 1.0).
