The event loved by many came to an end! The S.S.P.P. military fired all their ammo, and the project team worked their fingers to the bone while making updates. You'll learn about a little Lyubech-3 rework, new signals, balance adjustments and a lot more. Let's dive into everything that awaits us in this patchnote!

The end of Attack on Perimeter

The loved-by-many funny event has come to an end.

Deleted Attack on Perimeter daily tasks and challenges, yet we left the opportunity to exchange your Murmur Trophies to Dotations to open Military Supplies cases for 2 more weeks.

The awards for those who've been noticed by the Big Brother will be sent later.

New offer at Exchanger

Our economists did their best to make the offers for six and seven parts of the legendary Albatross Heavy Assault Armored Exoskeleton and Gauss Rifle available without a heavy grind, but it's still not so easy to get:

Barter coupons do not apply for these offers!

Lyubech-3

Finally! Our devs finally made it up to our favourite location Lyubech-3. Although it is not yet the full rework, it will be released later. However, we hope these changes will meet your approval. And if not, don't forget to leave feedback with which we continue to improve our game!

Rework of the Location spawn system

Changed the Lyubech teleports placings on the domestic locations.

Similar to Labyrinth, only certain factions will face off at a location. The only difference is that Mercenaries will face Covenant, and Rise — Frontier.

Players now appear in the south of the location, which is divided into right and left zones, with one faction appearing on the left and the other on the right. Faction change these zones every 30 minutes. For example: if Mercenaries appeared on the right and Covenant on the left, they switch places after 30 minutes.

Added trampolines on the south location to speed the movements.

Lyubech-3 awards and events changes

Significantly reduced weight of all the resources.

Increased the resource reward from all events from 10% to 15%.

Now, two bosses can be on the map at the same time.

Now ID from bosses and the installations drops starting 10% damage to the boss.

Reduced the number of waves required to protect an anomaly installation to two.

Reduced dropped cargo delivery time from three minutes to two minutes.

Reduced the time to capture a dropped load from three minutes to two minutes.

Reworked all NPS in events and patrols.

Reduced the density of many events and patrols to make the location less overpopulated.

Increased the spawn of Behemoth and Fiend, now they will be encountered more often.

Change of Lyubech resources prices for Trade Coins and Crimson Casings

Resource How it was How it is Bitterleaf 12 16 Limbo 15 20 Lambda Data Fragment 86 100 Anomalous Battery 240 500 Limboplasma 200 800

Arthunting

To improve arthunting, we have increased the variety of artefacts. Now, when looking for them, the loot will be more varied in terms of the artefacts themselves, but not in terms of their quality. Valuable artefacts of high quality remained just as rare. As part of the change in variety, artefact costs were adjusted to keep activity profits the same.

Increased the chances of artefacts of different quality to better match the intended progression in locations:

Black Detour;

Reflection;

Labyrinth;

Stillwaters;

Lyubech-3.

In addition, due to the increased chance of rarer quality artefacts at science locations, there is a new limit on the maximum quality of artefacts that can appear at a number of locations:

Location Maximum quality Serpentine Special Barrier Special Temple Swamp Special Institute Special Mines Rare Inflow Rare Forge-11 Exclusive

Change in the value of artefacts

Artefact Old value New value Leech 1800 1600 Berry 1400 1600 Rose 1600 1700 Lard 1600 1700 Sponge 1700 1800 Wolf Tears 2300 1800 Spectral Crystal 1800 2000 Embryo 1800 1900 Rattle 2400 2100 Prima 2600 1800 Burr 2400 2300 Lollipop 1800 2100 Phlegm 2100 2200 Acid Crystal 2400 2300 Crust 3000 2500 Candlelight 6300 3600 Comet 4800 4100 Veiner 5100 3500 Shrimp 6000 4000 Sticky Burr 6000 4400 Scallop 8400 3500 Heart 5700 3700 Battery 5900 4700 Firebird 10 800 5000 Swamp Rot 7800 3600 Kettlebell 7200 6600 White Rose 8400 4100 Golden Prima 10 800 6200 Disintegrator 10 200 7000 Ilyich Lamp 10 200 7200 Lemna 9000 6800 Cursed Rose 12 000 6700 Dark Crystal 15 900 7100 Ice Hedgehog 11 400 6600 Proto-Onion 15 000 7300 Cryogen 13 000 7000 Inkwell 14 700 6500 Snail 15 000 7200 Spiral 15 000 19 200 Hedgehog 11 400 6600 Mirror 19 200 15 000 Prism 102 000 120 000 Atom 120 000 102 000

Artefact spawn

Artefact spawns are now concentrated in the first 30 minutes after the eruption. During this period of time, they spawn much more actively. A significant portion of artefacts that previously appeared over the course of three hours after the eruption will now spawn within this shorter timeframe.

Artefact spawns fully stop 90 minutes after the eruption.

South signals update and a new SRD

Changes to signal farming in the South

Reworked signal spawns in the South. Previously, this type of farming wasn’t stable due to low signal density — players often had to wait long periods for new signals to appear.

Now, their spawn rate has been roughly doubled.

Reduced signal rewards to maintain balance: decreased the amount of barter and sellable resources from signals by about 30% on average.



Affected locations:

Scrapyard; The Pit; The Forest; The Dead City; The Graveyard; The Path of Fools; Polesskoye.

Buryat SRD price change

Adjusted the crafting cost of Buryat SRD due to increased signal spawns:

Resource How it was How it is Alpha Group Tracker 50 75 Beta Group Tracker 75 125 Gamma Group Tracker 150 150 Rubles 100 000 80 000 Beluga SRD 0 1

Players who actively collected trackers will receive appropriate compensation at a later time.

New SRD

Added a new Beluga Short Range Detector for those who want to try themselves in artefact hunting. It will help newcomers to learn the basics.

Beluga can be purchased for trackers from the merchant at the Bar or North factions bases.

Beluga SRD price:

Recource Quantity Candle SRD 1 Alpha Group Tracker 25 Beta Group Tracker 25 Rubles 20 000

Devices quick access

Added the ability to quickly equip devices from the inventory. Hold X to open a radial menu and select Leglet or Short/Wide Range Detectors. The last selected device is remembered, so you can simply press X to re-equip it. If there is no last selected device, the system prioritises devices in this order: SRD, WRD, Leglet.

Now, when starting a signal search, the detector is equipped directly in the hand rather than being placed in the secondary slot.

Mystery lights?

On some Northern locations, people began to notice never-before-seen lights. They are most often encountered in secluded, quiet places, but there have been reports of encounters near some anomalies. Rare eyewitnesses say that these entities affected them in some way, and the sensations from these effects were similar to those they experienced in the Klondike. What are those? You'll find out in the game!



Balance changes

Infections changes

Removed the movement speed penalty from suppression (down to -10%);

Added recoil penalty from suppression (up to +10%).

Weapons and attachments balance

OTs-14M Surge Damage: 43 → 43.5

Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02° FAMAS G2 FAMAS G2 SOPMOD Damage: 35.7 → 35.6

Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02° SR-3M Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8° SR-3 Vikhr Hip-fire spread: 2° → 1.8° HK XM8 Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02° Arsenal HK XM8 Hip-fire spread: 2.2° → 2.02°

Damage: 43.5 → 43.7 PPK-20 Damage: 49.5 → 50 TDI KRISS Vector Minimum damage distance: 37 → 34 Derya MK-12 AS-103S Damage: 120 → 125

Minimum damage: 60 → 65

Rate of fire: 250 → 265

Horizontal recoil: 0.5 → 0.4 Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped. Arsenal Derya MK-12 Damage: 125.4 → 130.6

Minimum damage: 62.7 → 67.9

Rate of fire: 250 → 265

Horizontal recoil: 0.5 → 0.4 Salvo 12 Silencer can now be equipped. AA-12 Minimum damage: 28.8 → 38.5 Hip-fire spread: 2.25 → 1.69 Horizontal recoil: 0.75 → 0.5 Ergonomic magazine 7.62 NATO Magazine size: 20 → 25 Ergonomic magazine 9x39 Magazine size: 20 → 25

The compensation for the inability to equip a Laser Sight now grants -25% hip-fire spread, matching the effect of a Master rank Laser Sight.

Removed the ability to equip Laser Sights on OTs-14M Surge and SR-3M.

All Laser Sights installed on the affected weapons will be automatically moved to the inventory.

Artefact balance

Dark Viburnum Main properties: Stamina: 30.8% → Health regeneration: 4.8%

Stability: 8.1% → Movement speed: 2.3%

Recoil: 6.2% → 6.9% Additional properties: Movement speed: 2.3% → 0.8%

Stamina: 10.3% → Health regeneration: 1.6%

Stability: 2.7% → 8.1% Bismuth Main properties: Recoil: -3.9% → -4.4% Additional properties: Recoil: -1.3% → -1.5% Tiny key Main properties: Recoil: -3.9% → -4.4% Additional properties: Recoil: -1.3% → -1.5%

Stamina regeneration: 4.3% → Bullet resistance: 12.2 Inside Out Rose Additional properties: Stamina regeneration: 4.3% → Reaction to burns: 3.3%

Items balance

Strength stimulator Recoil: -3.4% → -3.8% Alcobull Recoil: -4.5% → -5%

Consumable adjustments

The duration of consumables is no longer dependent on their level, and is now the same for all items within a category.

The duration of all consumables with the following purpose is now 30 minutes:

Weak boost;

Exception: Breakfast of Champions with 35 minutes

Strong boost;

Strength Improvement;

Stamina Improvement;

Bleeding Protection;

Burns protection.

Characteristics adjustments

Consumables Old duration (minutes) New duration (minutes) Hemostat 6 30 Astrixin 9 30 Ice Cream Cone 6.5 30 Condensed Milk 7 30 Ice Cream 7.5 30 Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink 7.5 30 Chocolate Ice Cream 8 30 Battery Energy drink 8.5 30 ATLAS Anabolic Steroid 9 30 Popsicle 9 30 STARK Anabolic Steroid 10 30 SALT Anabolic Steroid 10 30 Grog 10 30 Arnie Tonic 7.5 30 Neurotonic 8.5 30 Strength Stimulator 10 30 Saltweed Pulp 1.5 4.5 Mintfruit Pulp 1.83 4.5 Clarinol 2.17 4.5 Desperol 2.17 4.5 Mandarin Segments 2.17 4.5 Sweettooth Pulp 2.5 4.5 Half a Mandarin 2.5 4.5 Spiritfruit Pulp 3.17 4.5 Fresh Mandarin 3.17 4.5 Morphine 3.5 4.5 Epinephrine 3.5 4.5 Cubemelon Pulp 3.83 4.5 Anomalous Mandarin 3.83 4.5 Ozverin 3.83 4.5 Industrial Alcohol 2 30 Vodka 10 30 Children’s Champagne 11.5 30 Sparkling Champagne 12.5 30 Apple Cider 12.5 30 Anomalous Champagne 13.5 30 Soviet Champagne 14 30 Crooked Claw Vodka 14 30 Altered Cider 14 30 Frosty Vodka 15 30 Lingonberry Vodka 15 30 Geyser Vodka 15 30 Unforgettable Cocktail 15 30 Alcobull 15 30 Burn Cream 7.5 30 Strong Burn Cream 10 30 Juice 17 30 Fried Boar Meat 17 30 Fried Piggy Meat 17 30 Fried Mutt Meat 17 30 Fish Fillet 17 30 Pickles 17 30 Pureed Vegetables 17 30 Piece of White Bread 19 30 Piece of Rye Bread 19 30 Mandarin 19 30 Red Caviar 21 30 Canine Howl Preserves 21 30 Octopus Fresh Salad 21 30 Exceptional Beauty 21 30 Combat Peas 21 30 Ground Dog Meat 21 30 Ground Piggy Meat 21 30 Ground Boar Meat 21 30 Wort 21 30 Base Wine 21 30 Tirage Liqueur 21 30 Canned Beans 23 30 Fish Preserves 23 30 Sausage Slices 23 30 Army Crispbread 23 30 Caviar Sandwich 23 30 Salami Sandwich 23 30 Meat Preserves 23 30 Boiled Tuna 25 30 Crab Salad 23 30 “Happy New Year!” Beans 23 30 Tourist’s Delight 25 30 Sprats 25 30 Excellent Canned Meat 25 30 Wine with Sediment 25 30 Doggie Delight Pâté 27 30 Holiday Punch 27 30 Christmas Beans 27 30 Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly 29 30 American MRE 29 30 Last Year’s Peas 29 30 Mutant Roast 29 30 Bean soup 29 30 Navy-Style Pasta 29 30 Millet Porridge with Meat 29 30 Sweet December Corn 31 30 Olivier Salad 31 30 Jolly Lemonade 31 30 Brine 31 30 Saep 33 30 Domestic MRE 33 30 Pease Porridge with Meat 33 30 Aspic 33 30 Solyanka 35 30 Garlic Soup 35 30 Pea Soup 35 30 Nobleman’s Catfish Stew 35 30 Tinfoil Hat 35 30 Subtropics 35 30

Merchant prices

Adjusted the cost of the affected consumables due to the increased duration of effects:

Consumables Old price New price Hemostat 117 585 Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink 301 1204 Arnie Tonic 295 1180 Clarinol 1360 2824 Desperol 1379 2864 Vodka 63 189 Piece of White Bread 15 23 Piece of Rye Bread 19 29 Canned Beans 83 108 Doggie Delight Pâté 200 222

Craft changes

Replaced Hemostat craft in the Hideout for Astrixin.

Consumable Old quantity New quantity Bonus 1 Bonus 2 Bonus 3 Bonus 4 Strength stimulator 10 3 - - - - Morphine 5 4 5 6 7 8 Epinephrine 5 4 6 8 10 12 Strong Burn Cream 4 1 - - - - Pea Soup 5 6 8 10 12 14 Solyanka 5 6 8 10 12 14 Nobleman’s Catfish Stew 5 6 8 10 12 14 Altered Cider 7 3 4 5 6 7 Crooked Claw Vodka 6 3 4 5 6 7 Tinfoil Hat 10 12 14 16 18 20 Subtropics 10 12 15 18 21 24 Alcobull 8 4 6 8 10 12 UnforgettableCocktail 5 3 - - - - Geyser Vodka 5 3 - - - -

Ranks

Fixed incorrectly displayed ranks of many consumables without changing their actual stats. Consumables now have 10 priority levels, and ranks are now strictly tied to these levels, regardless of the consumable type.

Exception: Pulp.

Level Rank 1-2 Picklock 3-4 Newbie 5-6 Stalker 7-8 Veteran 9-10 Master

MIS scientist suits remodel

MIS-99 Amber

MIS-99 Malachite

MIS-100 Garnet

MIS-102 Zircon

MIS-105 Topaz

MIS-113 Iolite

MIS-116 Emerald

MIS-122 Amethyst

Other