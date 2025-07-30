 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410553
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch update

Update Contents:

  • Changed the description of "In-Game Setup" to "Tower Inventory"

  • Fixed an issue where selling a tower could occasionally cause the game to freeze

Note: Players using different versions cannot team up or see each other's room list.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650101
