Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:

Gemini ZR

Libra Grande

Together with previously reworked cars model, this brings the total to 11 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Gemini T2000 windscreen wipes visuals

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!