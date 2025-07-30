Version 1.12 fix a few bugs and add a requested QOL feature to the game to make some of the hardest challenges of the game a bit more approachable.



Losing in the Special Shifts 14, 20, 21, 22 or 23 after reaching the halfway point will offer the option to retry the shift from there (it will act as a rewind, so make sure to get that far in the best shape possible!).

This should make retries to finish these shifts or getting gold a bit easier. Been seeing some players suffering through these shifts, so I hope this change will make the game overall more fun for everyone.



A shout out though to all those amazing players that endured and beat these challenges as they were, I know some beat them without even breaking a sweat and it's impressive!



Other changes revolve some minor bug fixes and balance changes to improve the game.



I also want to mention a couple of cheat codes players can use in the post game.



A small new one can be used in the bonus mode Rush Hour. Simply press R (keyboard) or RB/R1 (gamepad) while the intro message is on screen to avoid dangers to appear during this bonus mode. You can use this to have a more casual endless shift experience, although your record in this easier mode won't be saved.



There is also a cheat that was available since launch that I believe was never mentioned on Steam.

Once you beat the main story, make sure the 'Changing Room' option is visible on the title screen then press QQ RR QR QR (replace Q with LB/L1 and R with RB/R1 if you're using a gamepad). Select then the Changing Room to be able to play as the hidden third special guest of the game "Hiiragi Emuri" which sports an extreme min max adorable style when serving customers!

(Note that as this is a cheat code character, Emuri doesn't come with extra outfits as the main cast and can only be used in shifts where any character is allowed).



This is all!

Thank you for playing the game and visiting Holly's café!

