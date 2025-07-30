Almost there! Version 0.40 is next. So, what does this version bring?



-Added homestones that you can use any time to return to the region's home base,

usually a town.

-Added traveling NPCs to many of the maps.

-Updated the regional map graphics.

-Fixed up some of the "emptier" looking maps and fixed map elevations.

-There is now a traveling merchant on some maps that let you buy things such as the Atlas, if you missed it on Atlas Mountain (Lakeside Cliffs)

-Weaker monsters are destroyed instantly (mostly, version 0.40 should finish this) but on the flipside, if you're too much weaker than the monsters, they'll destroy you on touch! Beware!

-Updated regional maps (can be seen by pressing M)