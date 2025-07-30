 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock SUPERVIVE Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19410327 Edited 30 July 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Almost there! Version 0.40 is next. So, what does this version bring?

-Added homestones that you can use any time to return to the region's home base,
usually a town.
-Added traveling NPCs to many of the maps.
-Updated the regional map graphics.
-Fixed up some of the "emptier" looking maps and fixed map elevations.
-There is now a traveling merchant on some maps that let you buy things such as the Atlas, if you missed it on Atlas Mountain (Lakeside Cliffs)
-Weaker monsters are destroyed instantly (mostly, version 0.40 should finish this) but on the flipside, if you're too much weaker than the monsters, they'll destroy you on touch! Beware!
-Updated regional maps (can be seen by pressing M)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link