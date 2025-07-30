Hello Isyans!

A new day brings a new patch, and with it, new patch notes!

Check out what's changed below!

Changes - Summer Event:

The following Kingdom Quests have been reactivated: Water Balloon Battle Valtara’s Water Battle Event

Event NPC Swim Ming’s item rewards list has been updated.

Changes - General:

The grade of the following items has been lowered from 5 to 4: Collector's Mithril Necklace Collector's Sawtooth Earring Collector's Red Ring Collector's White Ring

The grade of the following items has been increased from 2 to 3: Kalidin Armor Restore Armor Compelling Armor



We wish you a wonderful day playing Fiesta Online!

See you in game!

Your Fiesta Online Team