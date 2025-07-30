Hello there! We've been working hard on improving the game based on your valuable feedback, and we're excited to share a brand-new update packed with improvements and fixes to enhance your overall gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:



To make aiming easier, we’ve added a crosshair to the game, making combat smoother and more precise. Portal teleportation has also been improved; now it continues to function even if the connected building is destroyed, ensuring a seamless transition.



The initial animation for skill creation has been removed, allowing for quicker and more responsive skill usage. We’ve also added a cost to building stone roads to prevent them from being used infinitely without consequences, bringing better balance to the gameplay.



Many in-game text elements have been adjusted for better sizing and readability, making the UI cleaner and more user-friendly. The tutorial will now only appear during the first night, so you can enjoy a more immersive experience without repeated interruptions.



For faster access, we’ve removed the panel animations inside buildings, making menus snappier to interact with. On top of that, both the market and tavern buildings are now fully functional and ready for use!



Finally, monster portals will now only open after the boss in the area has been defeated, making progression more structured and rewarding.



With all these improvements, the game is now more balanced, efficient, and enjoyable. Thank you for your continued support, and happy gaming!