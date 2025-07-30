For key binding texts show only the first assigned key (so the tutorial says "using the A/D and S/W keys" instead of "using the D/Right/A/Left and W/Up/S/Down keys"),

In the menu when right-clicking a writable register that contains a unit reference or coordinate show which hotkeys perform the actions,

Behavior instruction "Launch" now works when executed on the mothership to eject a Drop Pod to the planet,

Switch default rendering API from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11 and add video option to switch it back (11 has lower hardware requirements and same visual fidelity),

Show "Right-Click to open menu" instead of "Right-Click to clear value" when hovering over a register containing a unit reference,

Disable safe mode being offered when running the dedicated server of the game,

Disallow use of Integrated Behaviors on the Mothership,

Add support for Goto register queue into blueprints (enables copy/pasting, relocation and Deployer component usage of units with more than 1 Goto value set),

Make behavior instruction "Loop Nearby Resources" return metalore and crystal only when there is an actual amount, don't always iterate them even with 0.,

Fix game crash when there is a connection error when trying to submit feedback,

Make dragging a component onto a register set the component as the value again (and not a unit reference to the unit holding the component)

Fix register selection not showing the yellow outline of the currently active selection when the selection is on the "Unit Types" or "Information" tab,