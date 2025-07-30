 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410157
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions,

  • Behavior instruction "Launch" now works when executed on the mothership to eject a Drop Pod to the planet,

  • In the menu when right-clicking a writable register that contains a unit reference or coordinate show which hotkeys perform the actions,

  • For key binding texts show only the first assigned key (so the tutorial says "using the A/D and S/W keys" instead of "using the D/Right/A/Left and W/Up/S/Down keys"),

Changes,

  • Disallow use of Integrated Behaviors on the Mothership,

  • Disable safe mode being offered when running the dedicated server of the game,

  • Show "Right-Click to open menu" instead of "Right-Click to clear value" when hovering over a register containing a unit reference,

  • Switch default rendering API from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11 and add video option to switch it back (11 has lower hardware requirements and same visual fidelity),

Fixes,

  • Add support for Goto register queue into blueprints (enables copy/pasting, relocation and Deployer component usage of units with more than 1 Goto value set),

  • Make behavior instruction "Loop Nearby Resources" return metalore and crystal only when there is an actual amount, don't always iterate them even with 0.,

  • Fix game crash when there is a connection error when trying to submit feedback,

  • Make dragging a component onto a register set the component as the value again (and not a unit reference to the unit holding the component)

  • Fix register selection not showing the yellow outline of the currently active selection when the selection is on the "Unit Types" or "Information" tab,

  • Fix radar or filter behavior instructions specifying opposing filters (i.e. Construction+DroppedItem or Owned+Enemy) matching everything instead of nothing

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519720021909307633

