Hi everyone!

We’ve just pushed an update to the Preview branch to coincide with today’s Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition launch on Mobile ( iOS & Android ).

No password is needed, to access this latest version just switch to the Preview branch under ‘Properties’ > ‘Betas’ in your Library. This update includes a few fixes for reported bugs as well as an improved crossplay experience between PC, Console AND Mobile versions of the game.

Changelist

Jacqueline's Dagger now applies correct damage buff

When transforming a transport vehicle with a Commander inside, the Commander now dies

The Cannons+ item now works as intended when used in custom maps

Fixed Tentacle not disappearing after killing a Thief unit

Fixed crash caused by neutral commanders in custom maps

Fixed soft-lock in interactions menu of campaign editor

Fixed some unit animations using wrong colours

Mods now can modify matrix/damage_matrix.csv

Fixed a few visual inconsistency with units in water and faction colors

Fixed some inconsistency in the layout of the codex

Mobile icon for iOS / Android players now visible in Multiplayer lobbies

Improved crossplay experience for Mobile

We’ll be pushing this update to the main branch once all updates are ready across Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition - Available Now on Mobile

That’s right, you can now take to the battlefield anytime, anywhere with Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition on Mobile. Available now on iOS App Store & Google Play for Android .



It’s a one-time full-game purchase, no ads, no nonsense.

🍎 iOS: http://bit.ly/WG2PocketiOS

🤖 Google Play: http://bit.ly/WG2PocketAndroid

Play solo or with friends via Local & Online Multiplayer. Pocket Edition even supports full Crossplay with PC & Console.