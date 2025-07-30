 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19410034
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’ve just pushed an update to the Preview branch to coincide with today’s Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition launch on Mobile (iOS & Android). 

No password is needed, to access this latest version just switch to the Preview branch under ‘Properties’ > ‘Betas’ in your Library. This update includes a few fixes for reported bugs as well as an improved crossplay experience between PC, Console AND Mobile versions of the game. 

Changelist

  • Jacqueline's Dagger now applies correct damage buff

  • When transforming a transport vehicle with a Commander inside, the Commander now dies

  • The Cannons+ item now works as intended when used in custom maps

  • Fixed Tentacle not disappearing after killing a Thief unit

  • Fixed crash caused by neutral commanders in custom maps

  • Fixed soft-lock in interactions menu of campaign editor

  • Fixed some unit animations using wrong colours

  • Mods now can modify matrix/damage_matrix.csv

  • Fixed a few visual inconsistency with units in water and faction colors

  • Fixed some inconsistency in the layout of the codex

  • Mobile icon for iOS / Android players now visible in Multiplayer lobbies

  • Improved crossplay experience for Mobile

We’ll be pushing this update to the main branch once all updates are ready across Nintendo Switch and Xbox. 

Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition - Available Now on Mobile

That’s right, you can now take to the battlefield anytime, anywhere with Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition on Mobile. Available now on iOS App Store & Google Play for Android.

It’s a one-time full-game purchase, no ads, no nonsense. 

🍎 iOS: http://bit.ly/WG2PocketiOS

🤖 Google Play: http://bit.ly/WG2PocketAndroid

Play solo or with friends via Local & Online Multiplayer. Pocket Edition even supports full Crossplay with PC & Console.


