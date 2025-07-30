Hello! Another hotfix is out now, including a lot of bug fixes!
Elements Divided Update 29 – Hotfix 2
Version 588
Changelog:
- Added option to disable pre-loading shaders
- Added new UI to Capture Point showing capture time left and time remaining in time mode
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't exit the tutorial through the doorway
- Fixed a bug where Spectators were getting stock icons
- Fixed a bug where Players were getting stuck in desert tower metal floor
- Fixed a bug with the Capture Point ground fx
- Fixed a big that allowed some abilities to grab death zones and invisible colliders
- Fixed a bug where the Portal on sci-fi quadrant wasn't considered a stage hazard
- Fixed a bug causing extremely long Voice mutes
- Fixed a bug where switching elements with element pads when in rewards screen was possible
- Fixed a bug where the player shield was the wrong color
- Fixed a bug where some objects were not appearing metallic on Ancient Egypt map
- Fixed a bug with the powerup glow on Steam
- Fixed a bug with the cube particles on Ancient Egypt map
- Fixed a bug where you would get too much XP after teleporting to spawn
Changed files in this update