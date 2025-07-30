Hello! Another hotfix is out now, including a lot of bug fixes!

Elements Divided Update 29 – Hotfix 2

Version 588

Changelog:

- Added option to disable pre-loading shaders

- Added new UI to Capture Point showing capture time left and time remaining in time mode

- Fixed a bug where you couldn't exit the tutorial through the doorway

- Fixed a bug where Spectators were getting stock icons

- Fixed a bug where Players were getting stuck in desert tower metal floor

- Fixed a bug with the Capture Point ground fx

- Fixed a big that allowed some abilities to grab death zones and invisible colliders

- Fixed a bug where the Portal on sci-fi quadrant wasn't considered a stage hazard

- Fixed a bug causing extremely long Voice mutes

- Fixed a bug where switching elements with element pads when in rewards screen was possible

- Fixed a bug where the player shield was the wrong color

- Fixed a bug where some objects were not appearing metallic on Ancient Egypt map

- Fixed a bug with the powerup glow on Steam

- Fixed a bug with the cube particles on Ancient Egypt map

- Fixed a bug where you would get too much XP after teleporting to spawn