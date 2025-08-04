From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4



Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, August 5th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. New Raid: <Shrine of Sanguine Flowers>

3. New Summon Event: <Scripture Hall Skill Tome>

<August 5th Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Fourth Anniversary Eve 14-Day Check-in

2. Dragon's Gift Box

3. Osher's Miraculous Fortune

4. Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

5. \[Fan Art Contest] 4th Anniversary Birthday Party

■ Update Details

1. New Raid: Shrine of Sanguine Flowers

- Boss Level: 205

- Minimum Entry Power Score: 270,000

- First Clear Rewards: Legendary Noirsoul Herb x2, Legendary Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x2

Shrine of Sanguine Flowers Boss ‘Tigerlord Blood Creature Demon’

2. <Scripture Hall Skill Tome> Summon Event

1) The limited time Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon Event is now live under \[Shop ▶ Summon II]. You can summon a variety of items including Skill Tomes, Skill Arcane Tomes, Ancient Arcane Tomes, and Burnt Skill Tomes.

- Event Period: After the update on August 5th, 2025 until the update on August 19th, 2025

- Summon Resource: Skill Tome Summon Ticket or Gold

2) Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon Divine Dragon's Promise

- Points for Divine Dragon’s Promise can also be earned through this summon event.

Once 1,000 points are collected, players can perform a Divine Dragon’s Promise Summon to receive an <Legendary Divine Dragon’s Skill Mystery Box>.

- All Divine Dragon’s Promise Points will be reset after the event ends.

※ Please refer to the \[MIR4 Item Chance] for Scripture Hall Skill Tome summon probabilities.

3. Vagabond Cloud Sage Special Summon

- Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Vagabond Cloud Sage’ Special Summon has begun!

- Special Summon Period: After the update on August 5th, 2025 until the update on September 2nd, 2025

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. \[Craft] Increased chance to acquire Ancient Arcane Tomes upon Great Success when restoring at ‘Scripture Hall ▶ Restoration Center’.

2. Updated the source information for Legendary Skill Tomes.

3. Fixed an issue where characters affected by the ‘Terrify’ status appeared to teleport.

4. Fixed an issue where the passive skill of Sondeok's Shoulder Pad would not activate immediately upon taking damage.

5. Fixed an issue where other players’ characters in Mirage Ship Inner Cabins appeared outside the map.

6. Fixed an issue where the grade of Diabolic Skydragon Magical Soul Orb appeared incorrectly in the detailed character view.

7. Fixed an issue where, when wearing both Ragnos's Ring and Ragnos's Necklace, the effect corresponding to the Ragnos's Ring grade would be displayed regardless of the Ragnos's Necklace grade.

8. Fixed an issue where available Conquest Treasures appeared equipable even when none were available.

9. Fixed various in-game typos.