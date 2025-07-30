 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409836 Edited 30 July 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

-Added ability to bind a transmitter channel to reset the car, no more needing to take your hands of the transmitter to keep racing!

-New campaign reward system. The High Voltage trophies are hard to get, and you should be rewarded for it!

-Added reward for first campaign. if you already beat all HV trophies in the first campaign check your HB24 customization parts!

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed possibility of saves being overwritten if Steam cloud doesnt sync correctly between devices

-Fixed wrong names being shown on campaign track quick race leaderboards

-Fixed leaderboards no longer loading correctly in some specific scenarios

-Fixed birdseye camera getting all cattywampus when using session marker respawn

-Reworked tag and filter dropdown menus in level select

