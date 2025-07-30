

2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-07-30 04:00 AM PDT

Serpentium and Doom Aporia Raid Improvements Expanded the Hero in Battle Buff Application Transcendence, Master Class, Secret Dungeon Entry Guide UI Improvement

★ Added



2025 Summer Special EP Shop Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-08-12 23:59) +11 Submergence of Abyss Weapon Provision Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59) 5 Dungeons to Master Class Quick Start Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59) Combat Power Boost Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

★ On-going



Magic Wardrobe Ticket Attendance Event \[View]

(2025-07-02 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59) Rise, Devildom Hot Springs! Event \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-08-26 23:59) Summer Update Prelude Event \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

★ Added



Happy Summer Memory Costume \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-08-26 23:59) Adventurer Growth Boost Package \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59) Lithia Mini Pool Custom Sit Motion \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

★ Ended



Lithia Elrios Choir Costume Suit \[View]

(2025-06-04 00:00 ~ 2025-07-29 23:59) Lithia Elrios Taekwondo Costume Suit \[View]

(2025-06-04 00:00 ~ 2025-07-29 23:59) Chrome Viper Costume \[View]

(2025-07-02 00:00 ~ 2025-07-29 23:59) Erebus Elegy 1+1 Ice Burner Package (Buying Limit: 10) \[View]

(2025-07-23 00:00 ~ 2025-07-29 23:59)

★ Doom Aporia Raid Improvement



\[Cornerstone of Prophecy]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of Type-E Echidna and increased damage received. Reduced the HP of the two types of Cores and increased damage received. Changed the number of Hyperactive Skill needed to stop Type-E Echidna from charging from 3 to 2. Reduced the damage needed to stop Type-E Echidna from charging. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 2 times. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic does not display charging patterns. Core death happens faster. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Barkat and increased damage received. Reduced the number of Discharge to activate the Elevator Console. Death Zone pattern debuffs are more visible. Fixating Dark Hands pattern targets 3 sets of 2 players → 3 sets of 1 player Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 2 times.\[Nightmare Reset Room]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of Bifron and increased damage received. Increased the size of Illusory Area created with the Dungeon Function Key. Adjusted so that the max number of souls for Match the Number of Souls Pattern is set to 4. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 3 times in Difficulty Stage 2 and 3. Reduced the HP of Specter in Difficulty Stage 1. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Specter Swarm and increased damage received. A marker will be placed so that players can tell which Illusory Zone they are in. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 3 times, 1 for each pattern. Adjusted the timing of forced teleport after HP Threshold Mechanic has been completed. Players can now press the dungeon function key to change the color of magic circles during the Find the Non-matching Furniture pattern in Illusory Zones. If all answers are marked with F1, the pattern will immediately be completed. Improved so that each zone has 1 wrong furniture placement in the Find the Non-matching Furniture pattern in Illusory Zones.\[Queen’s Throne Hall]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of Tarith and increased damage received. Changed the speed of swapping sides when Tarith/Apollyon moves. Changed so that Apollyon does not have collision. Changed so that the player kidnapped by Apollyon at the start of Portal pattern will be immune to damage from other forms of damage for a moment. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Tarith and increased damage received. Changed the speed of swapping sides when Tarith/Type-Q Steel Queen moves. Changed so that Type-Q Steel Queen does not have collision. Changed so that marks do not explode before shackling, and shackling happens at the same time for Tarith’s Mark pattern. Changed so that Tarith’s Light Pillar Summon attack is removed at the start of HP Threshold Mechanic. Changed so that deaths during the Sepiroth’s Spear HP Threshold Mechanic from both Tarith and Type-Q Queen no longer wipes the party, but causes no groggy. Extended the delay on rifle firing for the Rifle pattern. Changed so that targets of the rifle are smaller during the Rifle pattern.\[Wilting Tower: Flight]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of Undead Dragon Jabberwock and increased damage received. Reduced the number of interactions needed with the lightningrod to complete the Final Attack pattern. Extended the time available to interact with the lightningrod during the Final Attack pattern. Improved so that 2 failures in interacting with lightningrod are needed to wipe in the Final Attack pattern. Improved so that players will receive mana bombs with the same ion for the Final Attack pattern. Improved so that ions will be temporarily disabled after the transition in positions after the first Final Attack. Extended the wait time after Energy Ball has been released. Changed so that Energy Ball will be summoned from a fixed spot instead of dropping from the air. Removed 2 types of ions from the Energy Ball pattern. Changed so that all players alive will receive mana bomb in the Energy Charging pattern. Changed so that all mana bombs during the Energy Charging pattern will be the opposite ion of the player’s ion. Changed so that the party will only wipe if 2 or more lightningrods have not been interacted with in the Energy Charging pattern. Undead Dragon Jabberwock will only go into groggy if all lightningrods have been interacted with. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Opinionated Barkat and increased damage received. Death Zone pattern debuffs are more visible. Reduced the number of Magic Circles in the Magic Circle pattern. Magic Circle placement will also be adjusted to reflect the changes. Changed so that everyone can see the Magic Circle symbols during the Magic Circle pattern. Fixed so that upon entering the wrong number during the Prophecy pattern, only the player in the wrong slot will receive damage. Party will only wipe when 2 or more wrong entries have been made.\[Wilting Tower: Fall]



Reduced the HP of Energy Charging Device. Reduced the HP of Echoes of Doom and increased damage received. Changed that the drone will only deactivate when it is attacked 5 times. Reduced the time for the drone to be activated again. Changed so that character size is reduced during the Tornado pattern. Changed so that the Energy Bubble from 5 stacks of debuff will not cause the orb to grow bigger during the Energy Discharge pattern. Extended the wait time between the lasers in Scraps pattern and increased the hitbox of lasers. Removed the number of symbols to match during Symbol pattern. Reduced the number of lightning during Symbol pattern and increased the time between the lightning attacks. Increased the groggy duration during berserk.

★ Serpentium Raid Improvement



Difficulty Stages will be adjusted for Serpentium Raid: Serpentium Raid: Serpentium Tower and Orchestra Hall.





BeforeAfter

Difficulty Stage 1Difficulty Stage 1

Difficulty Stage 2(Removed)

Difficulty Stage 3Difficulty Stage 2

Difficulty Stage 4Difficulty Stage 3\[Serpentium Tower]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of the Security System Core and increased damage received. Increased the stacks needed to activate Internal Annihilation Mode from 20 to 30. Reduced the damage on Security System Core needed to cool the Overloaded conduit. Changed so that explosion only occurs when 3 or more charging energy have been absorbed during Core Charging pattern. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Defense System. Increased the damage received increase effect when energy orb hits the Defense System. Increased the stacks needed to activate Internal Annihilation Mode from 20 to 30. Changed so that the missile explosion attack happens only 1 time. Increased the duration of lever activation during the Scan pattern. Extended the wait time between the consecutive scans during the Scan pattern. Extended the time needed to complete the Security Code Input pattern.\[Orchestra Hall]



Phase 1



Reduced the HP of Conductor and increased damage received. Changed the max stack of Torment of Inspiration from 3 stacks to 5 stacks. Adjusted so that the max number of notes for HP Threshold Mechanic to 8, 10, 12 depending on the Difficulty Stage. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 3 times, 1 for each pattern.



In Difficulty Stage 3, Stage 3 Exclusive or Regular pattern will be chosen at random to be executed. Increased the speed of note check in the Note Check pattern. Improved so that 2 failures are needed to cause the party to wipe in the Difficulty Stage 3 Note Check pattern. Players can now press the Dungeon Function Key to change the moving notes during the Sheet Play pattern. Reduced the damage of note explosion during the Sheet Play pattern. Increased the groggy duration for successful mechanic completion. Extended the Note Activation Time for Skill Check pattern. Improved so that the repeat mark only appears in the last pattern for Difficulty Stage 2 and Difficulty Stage 3. Adjusted the note creation and movement speed during the Sheet Play pattern. Phase 2



Reduced the HP of Maestro and increased damage received. Changed so that all dead players will be immediately resurrected before the HP Threshold Mechanic. Reduced the number of notes needed to be played for Personal Performance pattern. Changed so that 4 random players will be picked to perform for Ensemble pattern. Reduced the number of notes needed to be played for Ensemble pattern. Improved the visibility of Piano Performance pattern. Reduced the number of notes needed to be played for Piano Performance pattern. Adjusted so that the HP Threshold Mechanic only occurs a total of 2 times, 1 for each pattern.



In Difficulty Stage 3, Stage 3 Exclusive or Regular pattern will be chosen at random to be executed. Increased the groggy duration for successful mechanic completion. Reduced the damage of Encore pattern. Removed Finale pattern and Exclusive Additional Movement in Difficulty Stage 3. Reduced the HP of Choir Member in Difficulty Stage 1.

★ Serpentium Region Normal Dungeon Improvements



\[Madame Corae’s Garden]



Reduced the HP of Madame Corae and increased damage received. Removed the resurrection stone limit. Improved so that Madame Corae does not force players into Final Attack if it already used Energy Discharged or is using Energy Discharge.

★ Expanded the Hero in Battle Buff Application



The dungeon buff ‘Hero in Battle’ applied when entering dungeons with fewer players will be expanded to all dungeons under ‘Normal Dungeon’ category. (Raid, Giant Boss, Special Dungeon Excluded)



Monaterra Region



Palace of Gold Medovine Hunter’s Hideout Torta Arena Serpentium Region



Fabricated City Android Factory Madame Corae’s Garden

★ UI Improvements



Improved the UI of Transcendence Guide and Transcendence Completion Guide. Improved the UI of Master Class Guide and Master Class Completion Guide. Removed the Secret Dungeon Guide UI upon reaching Lv.99. Changed the currently selected Growth Guide Tab under Prof. Pho’s Growth Guide UI. Changed the Growth Guide Tab Tooltip to display unavailable Growth Guide in Prof. Pho’s Growth Guide UI.

★ Other Improvements



Improved so that System Announcement for completing Lv.99 will be disabled.

★ Character



\[Common]



Metal Core Carnival Hair, Rising Festa Hair are now changed to be dyeable. “Dark/Holy Priest Hood” (Hair) for Elsword ~ Rose will be added to EP Shop. “Dark/Holy Priest Hood” (Hair) for Elsword ~ Rose will be added to Item Mall. \[Elsword]



\[Rune Master]



Fixed a bug where Phoenix Power buff did not apply as intended if Phoenix Talon is used with Will Save You equipped. \[Chung]



Fixed a bug where the character would move below the line upon getting hit in the air under certain circumstances. \[Ara]



Fixed a bug where the back hair part of Rising Festa Hair had an unintended appearance. \[Shakti]



Fixed a bug where ‘Mana Release’ Passive did not activate upon using \[Mod] Spell: Necromancy. \[Add]



Fixed a bug where the back hair part of Urban Summer Holic Hair and Rising Festa Hair had an unintended appearance. \[Lu/Ciel]



\[Dreadlord]



Fixed a bug where Burst of Terror from Creeping Terror passive would not activate upon using Darkness Cutter. \[Ain]



\[Bluhen]



Fixed a bug where Power Gauge is not consumed and effect would not activate if Requiem Mut or \[Mod] Requiem Mut is used while in Power: Creation Magic state.

★ Dungeon/PvP/Field



Fixed a bug where Sephirot’s Spear Magic Circle would not be removed upon clearing Phase 1 of Queen’s Throne Hall. Fixed a bug where the barrier would be fixed in an unintended spot if the character moved at the moment the barrier spawns during the barrier patterns in Phase 1 of Queen’s Throne Hall. Fixed a bug where players could stand under another player to stay safe during the magic circle pattern in Phase 2 of Wilting Tower: Flight. Fixed a bug where the Abyss Aura Purifier Reward Cube Icon would be in display if players moved from Single/Normal Tab Reward to Story Tab in the Abyss Raid Reward Information UI. Fixed a bug where the boss would not enter groggy state even though all furniture has been correctly identified. Fixed a bug where Bifron would move and use the area explosion in the upper zone or lower zone under certain circumstances.

★ Item



Improved the tooltip for \[Sharp Abyss] Set effect to be simplified. Fixed a bug where the flame effect would not go away if the character got hit while using the Jack-O-Lantern of Light custom motion.

★ Quest



Fixed a bug where “Quest does not exist.” message would pop up if players rapidly pressed on Mission Complete for the Season Pass.

★ ETC



Fixed a bug where Certain Skill Damage Increase information could be found in the Reforge help guide. Deleted the unnecessary comma(,) in the reward mail for Henir’s Time and Space clear. Fixed a bug where jump would not work as intended on the donut spring in Dessert Heaven Guild Skin. Fixed a bug where the inventory did not work as intended if Tenebrous Effect Select Ticket is used while the countdown for dungeon entry was ticking down. Fixed a bug where the character’s position would be awkward on the moving platform for Hanging Gardens of Water Guild Skin. Fixed a bug where the Artifact UI Slot Highlight would not update as intended if Artifact Ring was dragged onto the slot with a mouse. Game access may be restricted if VPN or external program is running.