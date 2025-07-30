After a lot of pain and frustration, I've decided to bag it with the baked lighting. I'll spare you the details but after endless failed experimenting, I could not arrive at a good looking AND performative baked lighting solution. SO! I'm reverting to real time lighting...



A painful experience, but ultimately, it's good news. As light baking takes a lot of time and effort, it will lighten the load/speed up development for future courses if I don't have to bother with it. Happy discing!