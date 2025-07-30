 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock SUPERVIVE Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19409725 Edited 30 July 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
以下为本次维护新增经典歌曲，衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！

新增曲目：

序号

歌名

作者

难度星

星星

1

Give me my moment

Robbie Rider

1.5

2

Aphasia

闫东炜

2

3

Destination paradise

Daniel Dove

2

4

Left Alone

WilliamHenRy

2

5

Right here

Olivier Bibeau

2

6

Treading on glass

Jason Darkness

2

7

Alive

LUDE

2.5

8

Another life

Kat Ketterdam

2.5

9

Bye bye, ciao ciao

ROSIE ODDIE

2.5

10

Could You Love Me

ALEX-808

2.5

11

Dream destiny (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

2.5

12

Glow

Darius Alexander Behdad

2.5

13

Loving the look

Morty Vicar,Vasco

2.5

14

Mine

ALEX-808

2.5

15

Moment

RyAn

2.5

16

Down to be loved

Raphael Lake

3

17

Falling for the first time

Aubrey Whitfield

3

18

FUNO!!!

shadow_bling

3

19

Heart on my sleeve

Emily Taylor

3

20

Left and Right

Saeran Foo

3

21

Light The Fire

TsukiMusic

3

22

Move My Body

VvANG

3

23

Never going home

Jonathan Timothy Murrill

3

24

Polar Lights

Yhalone

3

25

Revolution

Assion Mood,Napple

3

26

So Long

Achill3s

3

27

Stars wont change

Penguin Asylum

3

28

Stay With Me

Jason Darkness

3

29

Takin you down

ROBBIE NEVIL

3

30

Tan lines

Harlin James,Clav

3

31

The last one standing

Elizabeth Hooper

3

32

Those snake eyes

Dirk Steinberg

3

33

We are young

Vermair

3

34

You make me love sick

John Isaac Charles Coggins

3

35

I Will Miss U

TAL4

3.5

36

LOOPS

T3GOIZZ,Xacionx

3.5

37

Mixology (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

3.5

38

Mojito (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

3.5

39

Next five percent

Scuta Salamanca

3.5

40

STAGE_ POWER BOOT（关卡：超载启动）

OneFanki

3.5

41

Summer moon

Joshua Ayling

3.5

42

Taking Over

7Grams

3.5

月亮

43

Falling for the first time

Aubrey Whitfield

4

44

Treading on glass

Jason Darkness

4

45

Those snake eyes

Dirk Steinberg

4.5

46

Aphasia

闫东炜

5

47

Destination paradise

Daniel Dove

5

48

Down to be loved

Raphael Lake

5

49

Mixology (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

5

50

Mojito (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

5

51

STAGE_ POWER BOOT（关卡：超载启动）

OneFanki

5

52

Glow

Darius Alexander Behdad

5.5

53

I Will Miss U

TAL4

5.5

54

Loving the look

Morty Vicar,Vasco

5.5

55

Mine

ALEX-808

5.5

56

Move My Body

VvANG

5.5

57

Revolution

Assion Mood,Napple

5.5

58

So Long

Achill3s

5.5

59

Stars wont change

Penguin Asylum

5.5

60

We are young

Vermair

5.5

61

Alive

LUDE

6

62

Bye bye, ciao ciao

ROSIE ODDIE

6

63

Could You Love Me

ALEX-808

6

64

Dream destiny (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

6

65

Heart on my sleeve

Emily Taylor

6

66

Left and Right

Saeran Foo

6

67

Light The Fire

TsukiMusic

6

68

Polar Lights

Yhalone

6

69

Stay With Me

Jason Darkness

6

70

You best come back with more

Gary Router,Wade Snowman

6

71

You make me love sick

John Isaac Charles Coggins

6

72

FUNO!!!

shadow_bling

6.5

73

Left Alone

WilliamHenRy

6.5

74

LOOPS

T3GOIZZ,Xacionx

6.5

75

Never going home

Jonathan Timothy Murrill

6.5

76

Right here

Olivier Bibeau

6.5

77

Taking Over

7Grams

6.5

78

The last one standing

Elizabeth Hooper

6.5

太阳

79

Alive

LUDE

7

80

Could You Love Me

ALEX-808

7

81

Dream destiny (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

7

82

Left and Right

Saeran Foo

7

83

Light The Fire

TsukiMusic

7

84

Mixology (full mix)

Richard Michael Pilkington

7

85

Stars wont change

Penguin Asylum

7

86

Treading on glass

Jason Darkness

7

87

We are young

Vermair

7

88

Heart on my sleeve

Emily Taylor

7.5

89

I Will Miss U

TAL4

7.5

90

Loving the look

Morty Vicar,Vasco

7.5

91

You make me love sick

John Isaac Charles Coggins

7.5

92

Polar Lights

Yhalone

8

93

So Long

Achill3s

8

94

Stay With Me

Jason Darkness

8

95

Bye bye, ciao ciao

ROSIE ODDIE

8.5

96

FUNO!!!

shadow_bling

8.5

97

You best come back with more

Gary Router,Wade Snowman

8.5

 

 

以上为本次更新曲目单，我们将持续丰富、优化游戏曲库，致力于打造更佳的游戏体验。

 

 

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2025年7月30日

Changed files in this update

Windows R2Beat Content Depot 1630281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link