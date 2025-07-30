亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
以下为本次维护新增经典歌曲，衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！
新增曲目：
序号
歌名
作者
难度星
星星
1
Give me my moment
Robbie Rider
1.5
2
Aphasia
闫东炜
2
3
Destination paradise
Daniel Dove
2
4
Left Alone
WilliamHenRy
2
5
Right here
Olivier Bibeau
2
6
Treading on glass
Jason Darkness
2
7
Alive
LUDE
2.5
8
Another life
Kat Ketterdam
2.5
9
Bye bye, ciao ciao
ROSIE ODDIE
2.5
10
Could You Love Me
ALEX-808
2.5
11
Dream destiny (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
2.5
12
Glow
Darius Alexander Behdad
2.5
13
Loving the look
Morty Vicar,Vasco
2.5
14
Mine
ALEX-808
2.5
15
Moment
RyAn
2.5
16
Down to be loved
Raphael Lake
3
17
Falling for the first time
Aubrey Whitfield
3
18
FUNO!!!
shadow_bling
3
19
Heart on my sleeve
Emily Taylor
3
20
Left and Right
Saeran Foo
3
21
Light The Fire
TsukiMusic
3
22
Move My Body
VvANG
3
23
Never going home
Jonathan Timothy Murrill
3
24
Polar Lights
Yhalone
3
25
Revolution
Assion Mood,Napple
3
26
So Long
Achill3s
3
27
Stars wont change
Penguin Asylum
3
28
Stay With Me
Jason Darkness
3
29
Takin you down
ROBBIE NEVIL
3
30
Tan lines
Harlin James,Clav
3
31
The last one standing
Elizabeth Hooper
3
32
Those snake eyes
Dirk Steinberg
3
33
We are young
Vermair
3
34
You make me love sick
John Isaac Charles Coggins
3
35
I Will Miss U
TAL4
3.5
36
LOOPS
T3GOIZZ,Xacionx
3.5
37
Mixology (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
3.5
38
Mojito (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
3.5
39
Next five percent
Scuta Salamanca
3.5
40
STAGE_ POWER BOOT（关卡：超载启动）
OneFanki
3.5
41
Summer moon
Joshua Ayling
3.5
42
Taking Over
7Grams
3.5
月亮
43
Falling for the first time
Aubrey Whitfield
4
44
Treading on glass
Jason Darkness
4
45
Those snake eyes
Dirk Steinberg
4.5
46
Aphasia
闫东炜
5
47
Destination paradise
Daniel Dove
5
48
Down to be loved
Raphael Lake
5
49
Mixology (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
5
50
Mojito (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
5
51
STAGE_ POWER BOOT（关卡：超载启动）
OneFanki
5
52
Glow
Darius Alexander Behdad
5.5
53
I Will Miss U
TAL4
5.5
54
Loving the look
Morty Vicar,Vasco
5.5
55
Mine
ALEX-808
5.5
56
Move My Body
VvANG
5.5
57
Revolution
Assion Mood,Napple
5.5
58
So Long
Achill3s
5.5
59
Stars wont change
Penguin Asylum
5.5
60
We are young
Vermair
5.5
61
Alive
LUDE
6
62
Bye bye, ciao ciao
ROSIE ODDIE
6
63
Could You Love Me
ALEX-808
6
64
Dream destiny (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
6
65
Heart on my sleeve
Emily Taylor
6
66
Left and Right
Saeran Foo
6
67
Light The Fire
TsukiMusic
6
68
Polar Lights
Yhalone
6
69
Stay With Me
Jason Darkness
6
70
You best come back with more
Gary Router,Wade Snowman
6
71
You make me love sick
John Isaac Charles Coggins
6
72
FUNO!!!
shadow_bling
6.5
73
Left Alone
WilliamHenRy
6.5
74
LOOPS
T3GOIZZ,Xacionx
6.5
75
Never going home
Jonathan Timothy Murrill
6.5
76
Right here
Olivier Bibeau
6.5
77
Taking Over
7Grams
6.5
78
The last one standing
Elizabeth Hooper
6.5
太阳
79
Alive
LUDE
7
80
Could You Love Me
ALEX-808
7
81
Dream destiny (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
7
82
Left and Right
Saeran Foo
7
83
Light The Fire
TsukiMusic
7
84
Mixology (full mix)
Richard Michael Pilkington
7
85
Stars wont change
Penguin Asylum
7
86
Treading on glass
Jason Darkness
7
87
We are young
Vermair
7
88
Heart on my sleeve
Emily Taylor
7.5
89
I Will Miss U
TAL4
7.5
90
Loving the look
Morty Vicar,Vasco
7.5
91
You make me love sick
John Isaac Charles Coggins
7.5
92
Polar Lights
Yhalone
8
93
So Long
Achill3s
8
94
Stay With Me
Jason Darkness
8
95
Bye bye, ciao ciao
ROSIE ODDIE
8.5
96
FUNO!!!
shadow_bling
8.5
97
You best come back with more
Gary Router,Wade Snowman
8.5
以上为本次更新曲目单，我们将持续丰富、优化游戏曲库，致力于打造更佳的游戏体验。
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2025年7月30日
