30 July 2025 Build 19409690 Edited 30 July 2025 – 07:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed issue with game not starting if keybindings were modified.
  • Fixed bug that prevented tricking Death.
  • Allowed medium-sized creatures (such as dwarves) to push Sokoban boulders.
  • Added a message when a creature is too small to push a boulder.

Changed files in this update

