- Fixed issue with game not starting if keybindings were modified.
- Fixed bug that prevented tricking Death.
- Allowed medium-sized creatures (such as dwarves) to push Sokoban boulders.
- Added a message when a creature is too small to push a boulder.
1.2.5 hotfix patch
