Patchnotes Update 2.4.0c
Today, we released version 2.4.0c of Florensia, which addresses some issues and introduces some new quality of life improvements as well as one experimental change that we would like to test together with the community.
Experimental Defence Change
As some of you know, having too much defence in the game results in some cases where players don't get a lot of damage in PvP. We noticed that a lot during the last PvP League, as well as in recent feedback.
We don't want to change how defence works in PvE (so that you guys can continue to tank everything you were already able to tank), but we don't think that the way defence scales for PvP is enjoyable at the moment.
With this patch, we adjusted some things which will result in players' defences being 20% less effective in player vs player combat. Your defences are still 100% effective against monsters.
Internally, we conducted extensive testing and settled on 20% for both physical and magical defence.
As initially stated, this is an experimental change. We will have a feedback thread pinned in Discord. We'd love to hear what you guys think of this change.
Changes
Increased movement speed for lootpets (this does not include combat pets).
Adjusted the sea exp death penalty to match the one on land (0.15%). You will only start to lose exp above level 10.
Adjusted Blood Thirst to properly check distance when pulling monsters and players
Lightning Recall is now of type "Physical" instead of "Lightning", which results in the skill now properly using physical hitrate instead of magical.
Added additional client and version checks
Fixes
Fixed Vampiric Touch not healing when the skill is used to kill a monster or player.
Fixed HP / MP recovery incorrectly when sitting
Fixed not being able to cast skills / heals when a dead target is selected
Fixed some skills being cancelled if the target died during casting
Fixed Hide (sea skill) still being active when going to land
Fixed an error in the exp calculation that did not properly account for players +-15 level out of range, which should have reduced the amount of exp instead of multiplying it.
In most cases, this should not result in getting less experience if the level of your party was close together.
Fixed various typos in skill descriptions.
Possible fix for a bug on sea that would stop you from steering.
Changed files in this update