Patchnotes Update 2.4.0c

Today, we released version 2.4.0c of Florensia, which addresses some issues and introduces some new quality of life improvements as well as one experimental change that we would like to test together with the community.

Experimental Defence Change

As some of you know, having too much defence in the game results in some cases where players don't get a lot of damage in PvP. We noticed that a lot during the last PvP League, as well as in recent feedback.

We don't want to change how defence works in PvE (so that you guys can continue to tank everything you were already able to tank), but we don't think that the way defence scales for PvP is enjoyable at the moment.

With this patch, we adjusted some things which will result in players' defences being 20% less effective in player vs player combat. Your defences are still 100% effective against monsters.

Internally, we conducted extensive testing and settled on 20% for both physical and magical defence.

As initially stated, this is an experimental change. We will have a feedback thread pinned in Discord. We'd love to hear what you guys think of this change.

Changes

Increased movement speed for lootpets (this does not include combat pets).

Adjusted the sea exp death penalty to match the one on land (0.15%). You will only start to lose exp above level 10.

Adjusted Blood Thirst to properly check distance when pulling monsters and players

Lightning Recall is now of type "Physical" instead of "Lightning", which results in the skill now properly using physical hitrate instead of magical.

Added additional client and version checks

Fixes